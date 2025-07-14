American tourist confirmed dead after Turks and Caicos vacation disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A body found in Turks and Caicos over a week ago has been identified as a missing American man who vanished while vacationing in the tropical paradise.

Brian Tarrence, 51, of Monroe, New York , went missing on June 25 during a vacation with his wife on the Turks and Caicos Island, according to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. Tarrence was last seen leaving his condo around 3:30 a.m. at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

In a press release, the island's police force confirmed Tarrence's identity following the conclusion of a forensic dental analysis.

No signs of trauma were discovered during the autopsy, and police do not suspect foul play, according to authorities.

Tarrance's cause of death has not yet been determined, with police still awaiting the results of the final autopsy and toxicology reports.

An earlier press release revealed Tarrence's body was found in some bushes along Miracle Close in Grace Bay.

Carl DeFazio, the Tarrence family's private investigator, previously told Fox News Digital that the condo is located in a safe area.

"They seemed to be having a normal couple days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road," DeFazio said. "And we have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since."

DeFazio added that Tarrence's belongings remained at the condo and his wife didn't realize he was missing until the following morning.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said Tarrence's body was found shortly after 9 a.m. on July 5.

"The RT&CIPF extends our condolences to Mr. Tarrence’s family and friends during this difficult time. We thank the public for their patience and support as we continue the investigation," Royal Turks and Caicos police said in a statement late Wednesday.

The Tarrence's were set to return from their vacation on June 29.

Anyone with information relating to Tarrence's case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

