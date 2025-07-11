Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Georgia teen who raised 'awareness' about mother, stepfather's deaths on TikTok now charged with their murder

Georgia 17-year-old turned herself in after months of commenting on videos about her parents' deaths

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Georgia officials discuss murder charges against 17-year-old girl Video

Georgia officials discuss murder charges against 17-year-old girl

Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey briefed the public about murder charges against 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick, who's accused of killing her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45.

A teenage girl in Georgia is accused of murdering her mother and stepfather after she allegedly spent months raising awareness about their deaths on TikTok.

17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick turned herself in on July 8 and is accused of killing her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Patrick allegedly killed her mother and stepfather on Feb. 20 at their home in Carroll County, Georgia.

Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said at a press conference that both parents were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Feb. 20. Hulsey said Patrick will be charged as an adult. She was initially charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

"We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents," Hulsey said. "She’s 17. She’s kind of been out on her own. She’s lived with different family members and moved all over the place."

DAUGHTER OF IRISH MAN BEATEN TO DEATH BY AMERICAN WIFE, HER EX-FBI AGENT FATHER REJECTS SELF-DEFENSE CLAIMS

Sarah Grace Patrick's booking picture

Booking picture for Sarah Grace Patrick. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Patrick herself made the 911 call to report that her parents were injured, Hulsey said.

The communications director said that investigators have "mountains of evidence" against Patrick in this case, but declined to elaborate. Hulsey told Fox News Digital that Patrick operated a TikTok account with the username @sgrace04282.

Read the arrest affidavit

The TikTok account is no longer online, but she made comments talking about her parents after their death on Feb. 20.

Fox News Digital obtained screenshots from true crime influencer AllegedlyReportedly, which shows Patrick commenting on several of her videos.

MOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER FAKING KIDNAPPING OF 3-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER: POLICE

Kristin Brock, 41 (R), and James Brock, 45 (L)

Kristin Brock, 41 (R), and James Brock, 45 (L) pose for a picture. (Facebook/James Brock)

"Thank you for spreading awareness," Patrick commented one video. 

"From an investigative standpoint, it would seem that it was someone who knew them. Hoping for answers, and swift justice," one TikTok user wrote.

"Most definitely was since they knew the house," Patrick responded.

    An account belonging to Sarah Grace Patrick comments on a video about her parent's death. (TikTok/AllegedlyReportedly)

    Sarah Grace Patrick commenting on a TikTok video about her parent's death. (TikTok/AllegedlyReportedly)

Hulsey said the "saddest victim" in this case is the Brock's toddler who is now parentless.

"A mother and a stepfather will never be able to raise their children and the little girl that was in the home," Hulsey said.

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.