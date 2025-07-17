Triple murder suspect dad seen in police footage days before daughters found dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released police dashcam footage shows the military-trained Washington father accused of murdering his three daughters just days before the girls’ bodies were discovered.

Travis Decker is wanted for his alleged involvement in the brutal killings of his three daughters – Olivia, 5, Paityn, 9, and Evelyn, 8 – before disappearing into the nearby wilderness, sparking a weekslong manhunt that remains ongoing as authorities search for the father.

In the footage obtained by Fox 13, Decker can be seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts, calmly interacting with police after receiving a ticket following a minor car accident.

The incident occurred on May 27, three days before the three girls failed to return home to their mother after a court-mandated custody visitation with Decker.

An officer from the Wenatchee Police Department arrived on the scene to find Decker and another man – who is not related to the case – standing in a local Safeway parking lot.

Decker had rear-ended another vehicle that had slowed for traffic, damaging his truck’s front bumper, according to the police report obtained by Fox 13. He was subsequently issued an infraction via mail for driving without insurance and following too closely.

In the video, Decker appears to look relaxed as he leans against the back of his truck while speaking with the officer.

Three days later, the father of three was reportedly "quieter than usual," appearing out of character as he met his daughters for the planned visitation, according to the local outlet.

Days after Decker’s ex-wife reported the three girls missing on the evening they were supposed to return home from their visit, the young children were found asphyxiated to death in a local camping ground just feet away from Decker’s abandoned truck.

Authorities from local, state and federal agencies – including the U.S. Marshals Service – subsequently launched an extensive manhunt for Decker, who authorities have described as a military-trained survivalist.

On July 5, authorities received a tip from a family reporting seeing a man fitting the description of Decker in the Bear Creek area of Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest. However, the lead proved to be false after police announced they located the man believed to be Decker and confirmed the father was not spotted in the wilderness.

Officials warn Decker should be considered armed and dangerous, but insist there is no reason to believe he poses a threat to the public. He is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Decker’s arrest.