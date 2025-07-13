Expand / Collapse search
The Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers score crucial legal victory in decades-long fight as they await potential freedom

A court ordered prosecutors to explain why abuse evidence was barred from the brothers' 1989 trial

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Menendez brothers resentenced to life with possibility of parole Video

Menendez brothers resentenced to life with possibility of parole

Fox News host Jesse Watters has the latest on the case on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

As infamous killer brothers Erik and Lyle Mendendez wait for their August parole hearing, they have scored a legal victory on another front, this time in the form of new evidence they say could have led to their acquittal. 

The pair, who admitted to killing their parents, Mary "Kitty" and Jose Menendez, in a bloody 1989 shotgun massacre inside their Beverly Hills home, claimed for years that their actions were self-defense stemming from a lifetime of physical and sexual abuse.

A July 8 court order obtained by Fox News Digital will force the state to explain why evidence to that effect was barred from their trial. 

Menendez Brothers in a black and white photo outside their Beverly Hills home

Erik Menendez, left, and is brother Lyle, in front of their Beverly Hills home. They are prime suspects in their parents murder. (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MENENDEZ BROTHERS RESENTENCING: TIMELINE OF KILLERS’ FIGHT OVER FREEDOM IN PARENTS’ MURDERS

About eight months before the double-homicide, Erik allegedly wrote a letter to his cousin, Andy Cano, claiming that Jose had sexually abused him and Lyle. 

Further, an affidavit from Roy Rossello, a member of a boy band called Menudo, claimed Jose, a record executive, raped him when he was a 14-year-old boy in 1983 or 1984. Rossello made the claim almost 40 years after the alleged rape. 

In March 2023, the brothers filed a habeas petition claiming that if they had been allowed to use the Cano letter as evidence, and if Rossello's claim had been made before and presented at their second trial, a jury would not have convicted them. 

Menendez brothers mug shots

This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez.  (California Dept. of Corrections via AP, File)

MENENDEZ BROTHERS RESENTENCED AS EXPERTS BLAST 'INDEFENSIBLE' BID FOR KILLERS' FREEDOM

In an informal response to that petition, filed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office in February of this year, prosecutors denied that the letter and the affidavit constituted new evidence. They said that the Cano letter was "untimely." They also said the Rossello affidavit was "inadmissible, immaterial, and lacks credibility." 

But the July 8 order, handed down by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan, said that the letter and the affidavit constitute a prima facie showing that the brothers are entitled to habeas relief. 

The district attorney's office is now subject to a "show cause" response in the next 30 days. In their response, Hochman's office must explain why the brothers' habeas relief should not be granted. 

Supporters of the Menendez brothers outside court following the favorable ruling in the resentencing hearing.

Attorney Mark Geragos speaks to reporters at the Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing,  Van Nuys, California, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The brothers sought a new trial in 2023, but have since shifted their focus to their own resentencing, which they were granted in May. Judge Michael Jesic resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life with the possibility of parole. They were previously serving life without parole. 

Since, the brothers have been eagerly awaiting that parole hearing. After it was initially scheduled for June 13, it was postponed until August 21 and 22. 

They have spent 35 years behind bars. 

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW:

