Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Luigi Mangione's jailhouse calls, Karen Read's claims, serial killer fears

‘HOW IS THIS JUSTICE?’: Parents outraged by homey prison life for driver who killed their son
‘CONNECT THE DOTS’: New England investigators 'not ruling out anything' amid serial killer fears: Former homicide detective
FIELDS OF DEATH: Fox Hollow Farm serial killer's 10th victim identified: coroner
GETTING AN EARFUL: New York DA's office eavesdropped on Luigi Mangione's call with defense attorney, prosecutors admit
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
DEVIL IN THE DETAILS: Jennifer McCabe doubles down on Karen Read’s alleged 'I hit him' confession, but can't find it in paper trail
DARK WATERS: New England serial killer fears: Investigators identify two bodies pulled from rivers in separate states
EXPERTS ALLOWED: Karen Read scores major win as judge allows crash reconstruction testimony
'RINGS HOLLOW': Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's 'hollow' attempt to dodge death penalty in latest blow to defense
'TARGETED EVENT': CT police quash New England serial killer rumors, arrest man after woman found dismembered in suitcase
DANGER ZONE: 'Slender Man' stabber release hits roadblock after learning victim would live 8 miles away
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
CRASH COURSE: Karen Read crash expert admits he sent notes to defense, broke sequestration order in first trial
REASONABLE SUSPICION’: Luigi Mangione prosecutors fire back at suspected assassin’s complaints over arrest
DOUBLE DIGITS: New England serial killer fears: 10 bodies now found in less than 2 months
FIGHTING WORDS: Menendez brothers demand Los Angeles DA recuse himself or be disqualified in resentencing case
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
GRAVE CONCERNS: New England serial killer fears: Rhode Island police search for ‘clandestine graves’ amid string of deaths
'MY REAL LIFE': 'Most hated mom' Casey Anthony 'cashing in' with lucrative side hustle: expert
'TERRIFYING TERRITORY': Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart warns of 'terrifying territory' for today's kids
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB
KILLER CONFIDENCE: Indiana man who killed girls on hike strikes defiant tone with police in new interrogation video
PRISON TALK: Scott Peterson's 'strongest argument' for murder conviction appeal is a long shot: criminal defense lawyer
'WEARING ALL BLACK': Bryan Kohberger case: Surviving roommate saw Xana Kernodle on floor after encounter with masked intruder