Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Luigi Mangione's jailhouse calls, Karen Read's claims, serial killer fears

Bryan Kohberger's evasive attempt, Menendez brothers' prosecutor woes, Scott Peterson's appeal

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Karen Read slams Jennifer McCabe's testimony as retrial wraps second week Video

Karen Read slams Jennifer McCabe's testimony as retrial wraps second week

Karen Read pointed to Jennifer McCabe's "inconsistent" testimony as the second week of her retrial concludes on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Pool) 

‘HOW IS THIS JUSTICE?’: Parents outraged by homey prison life for driver who killed their son

‘CONNECT THE DOTS’: New England investigators 'not ruling out anything' amid serial killer fears: Former homicide detective

FIELDS OF DEATH: Fox Hollow Farm serial killer's 10th victim identified: coroner

GETTING AN EARFUL: New York DA's office eavesdropped on Luigi Mangione's call with defense attorney, prosecutors admit

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a status hearing in New York City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Magnione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a Manhattan hotel last year. (Curtis Means/Pool)

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS: Jennifer McCabe doubles down on Karen Read’s alleged 'I hit him' confession, but can't find it in paper trail

DARK WATERS: New England serial killer fears: Investigators identify two bodies pulled from rivers in separate states

EXPERTS ALLOWED: Karen Read scores major win as judge allows crash reconstruction testimony

'RINGS HOLLOW': Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's 'hollow' attempt to dodge death penalty in latest blow to defense

'TARGETED EVENT': CT police quash New England serial killer rumors, arrest man after woman found dismembered in suitcase

DANGER ZONE: 'Slender Man' stabber release hits roadblock after learning victim would live 8 miles away

'Slender Man' stabber Morgan Geyser appears in a Wisconsin courtroom

Morgan Geyser is led out of Waukesha County Circuit Court after her petition for conditional release was denied on Thursday, April 11, 2024.  (Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

CRASH COURSE: Karen Read crash expert admits he sent notes to defense, broke sequestration order in first trial

REASONABLE SUSPICION’: Luigi Mangione prosecutors fire back at suspected assassin’s complaints over arrest

DOUBLE DIGITS: New England serial killer fears: 10 bodies now found in less than 2 months

FIGHTING WORDS: Menendez brothers demand Los Angeles DA recuse himself or be disqualified in resentencing case

Menendez brothers mug shots

This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez.  (California Dept. of Corrections via AP, File)

GRAVE CONCERNS: New England serial killer fears: Rhode Island police search for ‘clandestine graves’ amid string of deaths

'MY REAL LIFE': 'Most hated mom' Casey Anthony 'cashing in' with lucrative side hustle: expert

'TERRIFYING TERRITORY': Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart warns of 'terrifying territory' for today's kids

KILLER CONFIDENCE: Indiana man who killed girls on hike strikes defiant tone with police in new interrogation video

PRISON TALK: Scott Peterson's 'strongest argument' for murder conviction appeal is a long shot: criminal defense lawyer

'WEARING ALL BLACK': Bryan Kohberger case: Surviving roommate saw Xana Kernodle on floor after encounter with masked intruder

This article was written by Fox News staff.