©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger's car, Karen Read's flirty texts, Menendez brothers' new deal

Alex Murdaugh's second chance, cold case gets cracked, 'Casanova killer' executed

Karen Read arrives alongside her defense team for Day 15 of her murder trial at the Norfolk Superior Courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. 

MEDICAL MYSTERY: Medical examiner details skull fractures in Karen Read murder trial testimony

LETHAL INTERVENTION: 'Casanova killer' executed decades after claiming to kill over 70 victims

THE BENCH'S IRE: Judge says gag order 'likely' violated in Bryan Kohberger's Idaho murder case

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

BEACH BONES: Human remains found near Taylor Swift's beachside Rhode Island mansion amid serial killer fears

HABITUAL OFFENDER: 'Bourbon Street Hustler' charged in sports reporter's murder gets 25 years in unrelated case: AG

OUT OF JAIL?: Gov. Newsom doing 'political calculus' ahead of Menendez brothers' resentencing decision

UNEXAMINED EVIDENCE: Karen Read trial crime lab expert testifies blood evidence was never tested

Menendez brothers mug shots

This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez.  (California Dept. of Corrections via AP, File)

KILLERS' FATE: Menendez brothers resentencing: Timeline of killers’ fight over freedom in parents’ murders

DANGEROUS DIAGNOSIS: Hawaii judge denies bail to doctor accused of trying to kill wife while hiking on popular trail

DECADES LATER: Menendez brothers own up to decades of lies as judge grants resentencing for parents' slayings

STRATEGIC SHIFT: Karen Read's defense opens door for special prosecutor to bring in new evidence: court docs

KEPT COMING BACK: Car similar to Bryan Kohberger's seen near victims' home multiple times just before alleged killings: Report

Karen Read in court during her retrial for the death of John O'Keefe.

Karen Read attends her murder retrial in Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

RIVALRY THEORY: Karen Read defense floats theory that ‘jealous’ Brian Higgins fought John O’Keefe before death

UNDER THEIR NOSES: Family of mom murdered in ritzy DC suburb decades ago gets justice as perp nobody expected pleads guilty

GONE GIRL: Detectives’ true crime podcast helps dig up breakthrough in case that haunted family: ‘drew audible gasp’

Alex-Murdaugh-Financial-Crimes

Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021, sits during a hearing on a motion for a retrial, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C. Federal prosecutors said Murdaugh didn't tell the truth about where $6 million he stole went and whether a so far unnamed attorney helped him and want to revoke a plea deal on federal financial crime charges, according to court documents. 

'WE SEE YOU': Lyle Menendez wishes 'peace' to anyone 'in pain' on Mother's Day

'NO WAY IN HELL': Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney explains why he thinks the disgraced lawyer is innocent, will get a new trial

FIGHT LIKE A MOTHER: Grieving moms dig with ‘bare hands’ to unearth the dark truth behind their missing and murdered children

'YOU'RE HOT': Karen Read trial reveals flirty text messages with ATF agent behind boyfriend's back

'BEHAVIOR ISSUES': Menendez brothers' resentencing moves forward as DA calls out 'deceit, 'narcissistic tendencies' in prison

