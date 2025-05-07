'Casanova killer' set to be executed nearly 30 years after murder spree

The man who was dubbed the "Casanova Killer" is set to be executed after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant last month, nearly three decades after the crimes.

Glen Rogers, 62, a self-proclaimed serial killer who once told a law enforcement official he had killed 70 women, will be put to death on Thursday by lethal injection.

Rogers was dubbed the "Casanova Killer" because he had a habit of meeting women in local bars, charming them and getting them into his car before attacking.

Here is a timeline of Rogers' murder spree:

Rogers sentenced for 1994 death of Tina Marie Cribbs

A jury sentenced Rogers to death back in 1997 after convicting him of first-degree murder, armed robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle following the death of 34-year-old Tina Marie Cribbs, People reported.

IS THERE A NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER? FORMER FBI AGENT WITH REGIONAL TIES REVEALS HIS THEORY

Rogers attempted to overturn his guilty verdict three times, but was unsuccessful.

According to a motion filed by the prosecution, Rogers met Cribbs at a bar in Tampa and convinced her to drive him home. She told her friends she would return in 15 minutes, but never returned.

Cribbs, a mother of two, failed to meet her mom that evening or show up for work the next morning, according to the motion obtained by People.

Her lifeless body was discovered a few days later in a Tampa motel room rented by Rogers, according to the motion.

FOX HOLLOW FARM SERIAL KILLER'S 10TH VICTIM IDENTIFIED: CORONER

"Cribbs was found lying on her back in the bathtub. She was clothed, wearing a damp T-shirt, underwear, and socks. On the bathroom floor, authorities found a damp pile of clothes and bloodstained towels," the motion reads.

Authorities noted Cribbs had been stabbed to death, but that there was evidence of defensive wounds, the motion reads.

They also noted that a ring and watch belonging to Cribbs were missing, along with her car, which Rogers was driving a week later when he was arrested in Kentucky, according to the motion.

NEW YORK POLICE ID MURDER VICTIMS LINKED TO GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATION

Rogers received second death sentence for 1999 murder of Sandra Gallagher

Rogers received another death sentence in California in 1999 for the murder of Sandra Gallagher. According to The Associated Press, he met her at a Van Nuys bar in September 1995 and a day later, her badly burned corpse was found in her truck near Rogers’ apartment.

Rogers claims to have killed 70 women; brother claims Rogers also killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman

While in custody, Rogers also claimed to be responsible for the murder of 70 women. Then, years later, his brother said Rogers claimed to be responsible for the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, according to a 2012 documentary .

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department dismissed that claim and was confident someone else was responsible for their deaths, The Associated Press reported.

DeSantis signs death warrant on April 16, 2025, after Rogers lost three previous appeals in Florida

On April 16, DeSantis signed a death warrant for Rogers, who has also been suspected in other homicides across the country.

He is suspected of killing at least five people in five different states, including Florida, California, Ohio, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Rogers' attorneys argued he was abused as a child, and that those memories were only unlocked well after he was sentenced, FOX 13 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogers is set to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday at Florida State Prison near Starke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com