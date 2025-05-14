Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Karen Read

Karen Read trial: Crime lab expert testifies blood evidence was never tested

Massachusetts crime lab expert testifies about blood samples collected in Solo cups that were never analyzed in Boston officer's death case

By Michael Ruiz , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
Forensic scientist testifies samples in red Solo cups were never tested for blood or DNA Video

Forensic scientist testifies samples in red Solo cups were never tested for blood or DNA

State police forensic scientist Maureen Hartnett testified that the blood compiled in red Solo cups by authorities from the crime scene at 34 Fairview was never DNA tested during Karen Read's trial on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Pool) 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab revealed during Karen Read's murder trial that evidence collected in red Solo cups was never tested in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

Testimony Wednesday came from O'Keefe's niece, whom he was caring for after her parents died within months of one another, as well as forensic experts involved in the search of Read's Lexus SUV and crime lab testing.

Maureen Hartnett, of the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, testified she found broken glass, scratches and at least one dent on the back of Read's vehicle, as well as blood and debris recovered from O'Keefe's clothes.

She also swabbed the evidence that Canton police collected in red Solo cups — although she testified that it had never been tested, and as a result she couldn't even identify it as blood.

KAREN READ'S DEFENSE OPENS DOOR FOR SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO BRING IN NEW EVIDENCE: COURT DOCS

Karen Read in court for the retrial for the killing of police officer John O’Keefe.

Karen Read leaves court during a short recess during her murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Mark Chavous/Enterprise News via AP, Pool)

She collected samples for additional testing but testified that she did not perform testing herself. That was someone else's responsibility.

She also testified that she could not rule out that any of the damage on Read's SUV happened before Jan. 29, 2022, the morning O'Keefe died.

KAREN READ DEFENSE FLOATS THEORY THAT ‘JEALOUS’ BRIAN HIGGINS FOUGHT JOHN O'KEEFE BEFORE DEATH

Photos of the crime scene shown court at the Karen Read trial for the killing of John O'Keefe.

An evidence picture of red Solo cups used by the Canton police to collect blood evidence is displayed during the Karen Read trial, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Dedham, Mass.  (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

The red substance, described as "red-brown" by the time she saw it, was collected by Canton police from the front lawn of 34 Fairview Road, under a dusting of snow at the spot where investigators believed O'Keefe had been found.

"I think you test it anyway, even if there is no chain-of-custody, just to contextualize the case," said Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD investigator who is following the case. "If there was a fight inside the house, presumably O'Keefe would've fought back. If the blood in the snow came back to one of the Alberts or Higgins, if you're the defense, you're doing backflips."

If the swabs still exist, however, the defense could ask for them to be tested today, he said.

KAREN READ'S GOOGLE TIMELINE DERAILED AGAIN AS 2ND EXPERT DISPUTES DEFENSE CLAIMS

Officer John O’Keefe poses for his official headshot

Officer John O’Keefe poses for his official headshot. O’Keefe’s girlfriend, Karen Reed, is currently on trial for murder after he was found dead outside of a Massachusetts home in January 2022. (Boston Police Department)

But police could also have done a better job collecting and documenting evidence, especially after a series of times when officers had to defend making unusual decisions, including having someone else fill out the level of an evidence bag, using a grocery bag instead of an evidence bag, and sending someone home to grab a leaf blower without sending anyone to the police station to get proper evidence-gathering containers.

Other awkward moments included an evidence bag with the wrong number of broken taillight shards and a brief delay after a state police sergeant was asked to open a mislabeled evidence bag with one of the victim's sneakers inside.

"You don't have to be doing homicide investigations daily to know that if you gathered a bunch of stuff from a crime scene, preserve it and make sure it's logged into evidence so you can retrieve it later since you don't know where this is going," Mauro said. "If they knew enough and cared enough to take samples from the scene, however imperfect they did it… and they put each cup in a separate Stop and Shop bag, initialed it, closed it as good as they could in a blizzard. It is unorthodox, not perfect, but defensible."

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Karen Read in court for the retrial for the killing of police officer John O’Keefe.

Defendant Karen Read talks with her attorneys during her murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Mark Chavous/Enterprise News via AP, Pool)

Defense attorney Robert Alessi also asked Hartnett about two photos purported to show the same lone hair sample recovered from the back of the SUV. 

"You could argue that the snow sealed it in there," Mauro said. 

Read faces charges of second-degree murder, drunk-driving manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a deadly accident in connection with O'Keefe's death.

Prosecutors allege she reversed her Lexus SUV into him and left him to die on the ground during a blizzard.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and her lawyers say she never hit him.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Karen Read's parent and attorney in court at the retrial.

William Read, left, father of Karen Read, is greeted by defense lawyer Robert Alessi before the start of the Karen Read murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Friday, May 9, 2025. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP, Pool)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

While prosecutors have shown photos of her broken taillight and investigators have testified that it played a role in their allegations against Read, her lawyers played a close-up video of her appearing to back into O'Keefe's parked car before she and two other women found O'Keefe on the ground outside the Fairview Road house.

A group of people had been there the night before for an after-party following a night out drinking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Read, speaking with reporters outside the courthouse, claimed she saw O'Keefe go inside the party before she left.

Other witnesses, testifying under oath, told jurors that he did not come inside.