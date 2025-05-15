Expand / Collapse search
US

Judge says gag order 'likely' violated in Bryan Kohberger's Idaho murder case

Surveillance video and cell phone data from Bryan Kohberger's murder case appeared on TV despite court-imposed gag order

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Bryan Kohberger appears in court for last pre-trial hearing Video

Bryan Kohberger appears in court for last pre-trial hearing

Fox News' Matt Finn reports from Boise, Idaho. Kohberger is expected to go on trial in August for the murders of four college students.

An Idaho judge said on Wednesday it's "likely" someone associated with law enforcement or the prosecution violated a gag order after "sensitive information" was aired during a TV episode about the Bryan Kohberger case in May.

On May 9, a TV episode about Bryan Kohberger case aired which featured new cell phone records, search records, surveillance video and more. Kohberger is accused of killing Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

New information shared during the "Dateline" episode included surveillance video from a nearby house showing a car similar to Bryan Kohberger's that was in the area of the King Road house several times just before the four students were killed. The episode also claimed that FBI cellphone tower data showed that Kohberger's cellphone pinged nearly a dozen times to a tower that provides coverage to an area within 100 feet of 1122 King Road, where the four University of Idaho students were killed.

CAR SIMILAR TO BRYAN KOHBERGER'S SEEN NEAR VICTIMS' HOME MULTIPLE TIMES JUST BEFORE ALLEGED KILLINGS: REPORT

Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.  (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

In a Thursday afternoon order, Judge Steven Hippler said the court's gag order was "likely" violated by someone, who at one point, was associated with law enforcement or the prosecution team.

Bryan-Kohberger-Idaho-Murders

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, walks past a video display as he enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger's attorneys want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Hippler ordered anyone who worked with law enforcement and prosecutors on this case to retain all communications and data relating to the murder investigation.

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

The judge also ordered prosecutors to submit a list, on camera, of all individuals within law enforcement and the prosecuting agencies that have access to the information shared during the episode, giving them a seven-day deadline.

Fox News Digital reached out to NBC for comment.

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.