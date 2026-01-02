Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger video, Slender Man stabber's fate, Luigi Mangione trial

The biggest cases of 2026, how cellphones can solve crimes, the most viral stories of 2025

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unseen Walmart video shows Bryan Kohberger acting differently after Idaho student murders

JUSTICE DELAYED: Mangione, Robinson, Reiner and more: Major court cases set to dominate 2026

Luigi Mangione in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during a hearing in New York on Dec. 8, 2025. (Sarah Yenesel/pool via Reuters)

DEADLY 'PUZZLE:' California farming tycoon accused of fatally shooting wife through window amid fight over fortune: report

TRUST BROKEN: Slender Man stabber Morgan Geyser ordered back to psychiatric hospital after group home escape

Morgan Geyser appears in a Waukesha County courtroom

Morgan Geyser appears in a Waukesha County courtroom Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

BLOOD AND BETRAYAL: These crimes exposed America's deepest fractures and kept millions glued to their screens

TECH TRAP: Cellphone data defined 2025’s biggest criminal cases as expert calls them a 'crime scene in their pocket'

EVIL STRIKES HOME: Murder in small-town America: The crimes that tore quiet communities apart in 2025

This article was written by Fox News staff.
