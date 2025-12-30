Slender Man stabber Morgan Geyser ordered back to psychiatric hospital after group home escape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge in Wisconsin ordered the woman convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case to go back to a state psychiatric hospital after she escaped from a group home in November.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge K. Scott Wagner approved a request from the state Department of Health Services to revoke 23-year-old Morgan Geyser's release privileges. Geyser was being held at the Waukesha County Jail after being extradited from Illinois following the escape from the YoYo Quality Care group home on Nov. 22, but wasn't reported missing until the early morning hours of Nov. 23.

Later that day, Geyser was found at a truck stop in Illinois with 43-year-old Chad Mecca.

Anthony Cotton, Geyser's attorney, wrote in a letter to Wagner that his client should be in a mental health facility and not jail.

"Given that she has no new criminal charges in Waukesha County and given that she has been previously found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on the underlying offense, it is our position that she should be housed in a mental health facility, not a correctional institution," Cotton wrote, according to FOX 11.

Geyser was granted conditional release in January after she spent nearly eight years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

In 2014, Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, were at a sleepover with Payton Leutner, who was lured to a local park by the two other girls. Geyser would go on to stab Leutner 19 times while Weier was egging her on.

The three girls were 12 when the attack happened.

After the attack, both Geyser and Weier admitted they were trying to kill Leutner in order to appease fictional horror character Slender Man. The girls claimed they were fearful of Slender Man hurting their own families if the attack didn't happen.

In 2017, both girls pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted intentional homicide, but not guilty by reason of mental disease. Both girls were sentenced to mental confinement.

Weier was ordered to serve 25 years and Geyser was ordered to serve 40 years.