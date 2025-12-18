Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Brown and MIT shooting suspect, Nick Reiner's lawyer, Brian Walshe's sentence

Luigi Mangione's hearing, Anna Kepner's last dance

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split of Claudio Neves-Valente

A split image shows Claudio Neves-Valente, identified as the Brown University gunman, wearing the same jacket as a man identified earlier as a person of interest in the case. (Providence Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ACADEMIC HORROR: Reddit poster helps identify Brown University and MIT shooting suspect

BEHIND THE GLAM: Who is Alan Jackson? From Phil Spector to Nick Reiner, the lawyer at the center of Hollywood’s darkest dramas

FINAL RECKONING: Brian Walshe sentenced for wife Ana's murder after discovering affair

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Brian Walshe sentenced to life for killing his wife, Ana Walshe leaves court

Brian Walshe leaves court after sentencing at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, MA, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

WANTED WOMAN: Dramatic bodycam video captures moment suspected kidnapper is arrested after 40 years on the run

TRUTH TWISTED: Defense says cops pushed fake Luigi Mangione mom quote as judge reviews key evidence

TROUBLE ABOARD: Florida teen Anna Kepner captured on video dancing at cruise sail away party before mysterious death

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

Anna Kepner wearing a black top and jean shorts while sitting at a beach parking lot

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family.  (Anna Kepner/Instagram)

SKELETON KEY: Man uncovers missing father’s bones buried beneath family home, unleashing "a thousand" other secrets

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

A close-up of Mike Carroll surrounded by boxes and newspapers investigating his father's disappearance.

The case of Michael Carroll's (pictured here) father, George Carroll, is the subject of a new true-crime documentary, "The Secrets We Bury," directed by Patricia E. Gillespie. (Courtesy of ID)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue