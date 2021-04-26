Biden approaches 100 days in office -- what do Americans think?

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Fox News Poll: Biden approaches 100-day milestone

As Joe Biden closes in on the 100-day mark of his presidency, a Fox News poll finds a 54 percent majority of voters approves of his job performance. That's lower than Barack Obama's 62 percent and George W. Bush's 63 percent approval at their respective 100-day points, but higher than the 45 percent Donald Trump received four years ago.

There is an 81-point gap on approval of President Biden between Democrats (95 percent) and Republicans (14 percent). That’s even a bit wider than the 76-point partisan gap for former President Trump in April 2017.

In addition, concern about coronavirus stands at a record low, and the highest percentage ever say the virus is at least somewhat under control. Eighty-one percent feel it is under control, an increase of 34 points since December.

That’s the best news in the poll for Biden.

By a 31-point margin, voters say border security is worse than it was two years ago, a 56 percent majority thinks Biden winning the election is completely or mostly behind the increase of migrants at the U.S. southern border, and 67 percent are extremely or very concerned about illegal immigration.

Views on the economy are more than two-to-one negative: 29 percent rate it as excellent/good and 69 percent say only fair/poor. That's little changed since the end of Trump's term, when it was 33-66 percent. However, in January 2020, before the pandemic, 55 percent rated economic conditions positively, including a record 20 percent saying "excellent."



MIT study challenges indoor social distancing, finds 'no difference between 6 feet and 60 feet'

A new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology challenges the widespread social distancing guidelines, asserting that the "six-foot rule" is "inadequate" in mitigating indoor transmission of COVID-19.

MIT professors Martin Bazant and John Bush found that people who maintain six feet of distance indoors are no more protected than if they were 60 feet apart – even when wearing a mask.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of America, focused on factors such as time spent indoors, air filtration and circulation, immunization and variant strains.

"What our analysis continues to show is that many spaces that have been shut down in fact don't need to be," Bazant explained to CNBC. "Often times the space is large enough, the ventilation is good enough, the amount of time people spend together is such that those spaces can be safely operated even at full capacity and the scientific support for reduced capacity in those spaces is really not very good."

"I think if you run the numbers, even right now for many types of spaces you’d find that there is not a need for occupancy restrictions," he added.

Both Bazant and Bush teach applied mathematics, while Bazant also teaches applied chemistry. As such, the professors developed a calculation to determine the risk of exposure to COVID-19.



Oscars 2021 sees 'Nomadland' receive best picture as celebs rip Derek Chauvin, police brutality

The 2021 Oscars on Sunday saw "Nomadland" take home the top prize as best picture in an awards show that featured countless celebrities reference Derek Chauvin's murder conviction and police brutality in the United States.

"We give this one to our wolf," Frances McDormand, one of the film's stars and producers, said before howling to the ceiling as she accepted the accolade. She also asked viewers to watch the film "on the largest screen possible" at movie theaters "very, very soon."

McDormand also took home the award for best actress for the film.

Travon Free, one of the directors of "Two Distant Strangers," discussed police brutality in his acceptance speech for the film's win for best live-action short film.

"Today the police will kill three people and tomorrow the police will kill three people, and the day after that the police will kill three people because on average the police in America every day kill three people," Free said, joined by co-director Desmond Roe.

He continued: "Those people have been disproportionately Black people... I ask that you please not be indifferent. Please don't be indifferent to our pain."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," blasted President Biden, Vice President Harris and congressional Democrats on Sunday, saying they are pursuing a "diabolical course for our nation" and undermining "virtually every institution in our society."

"They slander our ancestors, trash our founding documents and principles. They hate the country in which they live and contributed nothing to its betterment," he said.



