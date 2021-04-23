The Oscars will not require attendees to wear face masks during telecast: report

Those attending the 93rd Academy Awards will not be required to don face coverings during the telecast on April 25.

A virtual meeting featuring Academy representatives, nominees and studio and personal publicists, which took place earlier this week, revealed that due to the fact the awards show is being held at the famed Union Station in downtown Los Angeles -- and is being treated as a television or film production -- masks will not be required for folks who appear on camera during Sunday’s telecast, according to Variety.

However, when attendees are not on camera, the agreement is that face-coverings are to be worn.

Furthermore, the publication said the Academy also announced that its audience capacity is limited to just 170 people who will be rotated about over the course of the ceremony. Nominees will be handed a personalized itinerary highlighting when they will be rotated in or out of the ceremony.

Prior to admittance, a temperature check will be administered to each entrant and in the days leading up to the ceremony, attendees must also pass at least three coronavirus tests.

The big red carpet spectacle also doesn’t exist this year and will be limited to just three photographers. In addition, podium placements for press outlets are also highly limited and each will be separated by at least seven feet between reporters and interviewees.

Meanwhile, the often-bustling backstage press room will be non-existent this year and has been moved to an all-virtual format, which in turn, will make it "the largest press corps in the history of the Oscars, representing hundreds of media outlets from all over the world," the Academy told credentialed reporters.

Reps for the Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on face-covering protocols.