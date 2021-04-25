Michigan Democrat seen resisting DUI arrest, threatens to call Gov. Whitmer in bodycam footage

Michigan Police released bodycam footage on Sunday of an incident involving Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones, who was reportedly charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and weapons possession following a collision last week on Interstate 96 in Fowlerville.

The video shows police tackle a combative Jones to the ground after he physically resisted arrest and threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jones can be heard reminding the officers that he had oversight of their budget as they attempt to put handcuffs on him.

"I don’t give a f--- bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitemer] I'll (sic) need y'all (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything," Jones says in the footage.

"It's not going to be good for you, I'm telling you. I run y'alls budget, bro," he told a trooper.

When an officer asked Jones to present his driver's license, the 26-year-old responded, "I can't do that."

Police initially arrested Jones, 26, on April 6, after his black Chevy Tahoe, bearing an "ELECTED" vanity plate, drifted erratically across multiple lanes before he pulled off onto the shoulder and rolled into a ditch, according to reports.

Jones' blood-alcohol level was allegedly twice the legal limit. Law enforcement also discovered a Glock in the glove compartment of his vehicle, according to Fox 2.

The lawmaker was elected in 2016 and previously served on the Inkster City Council. He is reportedly also a National Guard member and an Inkster, Michigan, auxiliary police officer.

Jones faces multiple charges and a minimum two-year prison sentence.

Ali Hammoud, the attorney representing Jones, said during last week's hearing that his client is presumed innocent and "will continue to faithfully serve" his constituents, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Whitmer's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

