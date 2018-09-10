FOX NEWS FIRST: Three states declare emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence; Pence to 'Anonymous': Resign now

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Virginia and North and South Carolina are under states of emergency after Hurricane Florence strengthened Sunday, and weather forecasters predicted it could become a major storm that batters the southeast U.S. later in the week

Trump administration officials urged the anonymous purported senior White House official behind last week's anti-Trump New York Times op-ed to resign and indicated an investigation may be needed

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly has approved a gas attack in the Idlib province, the country’s last rebel stronghold, despite a warning by President Trump last week

CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves stepped down Sunday amid new allegations of sexual conduct

A Dallas police officer who shot and killed a black man in his apartment after she mistook him for an intruder in her own home has been charged with manslaughter

THE LEAD STORY - BRACING FOR FLORENCE: Hurricane Florence regained its strength Sunday as weather officials predicted it will turn into a "major" storm as it aims for a possible hit on the southeastern U.S. later this week ... According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence is "forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday," and is expected to grow larger and move faster over the next few days. On Sunday, The storm crossed the 74 miles-per-hour threshold from tropical storm to hurricane, and by evening its winds were up to 85 mph. Forecasters warned that it could be a fearsome Category 4 with winds of 130 mph or more by Tuesday. The hurricane center said it's too early to know what path the storm will take, but that it could hit the Carolinas by Thursday. Forecasters urged residents from South Carolina to the mid-Atlantic to get ready. The governors of North and South Carolina, along with Virginia, have declared states of emergency in preparation for the storm.

INVESTIGATING 'ANONYMOUS': President Trump's top officials on Sunday said the anonymous senior White House aide who allegedly wrote the infamous New York Times op-ed last week should leave the administration and that an investigation could be needed ... "If they are that senior administration official -- they're violating an oath, not to the president, but to the Constitution," Vice President Mike Pence told "FOX News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace. "Look, it's un-American. And I think that's why you've seen Republicans and Democrats condemn this."

President Trump, Pence said, was concerned about the national security implications of the op-ed. "To have someone who literally celebrates coming in every day to frustrate the agenda that the president and I were elected to advance -- it really is an assault on our democracy," he said. Pence added that he would be willing to take a lie-detector test to prove he was not behind the op-ed.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told CNN "there can be an investigation if there is criminal activity." President Trump, Conway indicated, is concerned the anonymous op-ed writer could leak information if he or she is trying to undermine his agenda. "We also don't know what this person has said to try to get that op-ed in The New York Times or what he or she has said to other people. So, to the president's point that there could be a national security risk at hand, he doesn't want this person in a meeting where he's discussing China, Russia, North Korea."

DEFIANCE FROM ASSAD: President Bashar al-Assad has approved a gas attack in the Idlib province, which is the country’s last rebel stronghold, a report on Sunday said ... Reports of Assad's approval comes about a week after President Trump warned the strongman and his allies not to “recklessly attack” the province. Trump called any gas attack a potential “grave humanitarian mistake.” U.N. officials believe an offensive on Idlib would trigger a wave of displacement that could uproot an estimated 800,000 people and discourage refugees from returning home. The U.S. and France have warned an Idlib offensive would trigger a humanitarian crisis and warned that a chemical attack in Idlib would prompt a western retaliation. The Wall Street Journal reported that the international pressure did little to sway Assad, who benefits from support from Russia and Iran.

Trump administration to close Palestinian leadership's office in a bid to mount pressure over peace deal

CBS CHIEF MOONVES OUT, NEW SEX ALLEGATIONS SURFACE: CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves has resigned after at least 12 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct in a pair of New Yorker articles authored by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow ... In a statement released Sunday evening, CBS said that Moonves would depart his position as chairman, president and CEO "effective immediately." COO Joseph Ianniello was announced as president and acting CEO "while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor."

The network also announced that it and Moonves would donate $20 million to organizations that support "that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace." The $20 million would come out of any compensation Moonves is due to receive following the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the allegations against him. Moonves is expected to depart with a generous exit package, valued perhaps as much as $100 million, according to reports.

Moonves’ future at CBS came into question in July, when Farrow published an expose in the New Yorker detailing allegations from six women. Then on Sunday, the New Yorker published claims against Moonves by six more women.

Sarah Silverman says her Louis C.K. monologue helped his daughter understand his sexual misconduct

ALLEGATIONS OF BLUE FAVORITISM IN RACIALLY-CHARGED SHOOTING: A white Dallas police officer who shot and killed a black man in his apartment after she mistook it for her own has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, authorities said Sunday ... Officer Amber Guyger, 30, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail Sunday evening after Texas Rangers arrested her in connection with the shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. She was later released after posting a $300,000 bond. Investigators say that Guyger, a four-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, shot Jean at around 10 p.m. Thursday, when she returned to her apartment building in the South Side Flats following her shift. She reported the shooting to dispatchers and she told officers who responded that she had mistaken Jean's apartment for her own.

Members of Jean's family questioned Guyger's explanation for the shooting and claimed that the fact she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment.

Detroit food truck owner refuses to serve law enforcement officers

OBAMA CREATED TRUMP: "The only reason that we have an outsider business man president is because of you. Your lies, your policies, and your divisiveness. ... You, Barack. You elected Donald Trump." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," blasted former President Barack Obama for his criticism President Trump and the Republican Party in a speech on Friday. WATCH

REAL SACRIFICE: "There are so many great men and women in this country that have sacrificed everything. Colin Kaepernick, he's not one of them." – Brittany Jacobs, widow of a fallen Marine Sgt. Chris Jacobs, "FOX & Friends," saying Nike's ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick was upsetting to see, given all of the military members that have given their lives for their country. WATCH

GoFundMe couple allegedly spent homeless man's money on shoe collection, pricey vacations: report

'The View' host Joy Behar slams first lady Melania Trump in new CNN interview.

Kaepernick fallout: Louisiana mayor prohibits Nike purchases for recreational programs.

The 'forgotten' Supreme Court decision and its impact on our politics.

Ahead of Kavanaugh confirmation vote, Sen. Collins receives 3,000 hangers from anti-abortion activists.

New York Democrats slammed for mailer implying Cynthia Nixon is anti-Semitic.

Border Patrol agent shot at near U.S.-Mexico port of entry: reports.

Parkland high school wins first home football game since deadly shooting.

Novak Djokovic sweeps aside del Potro in U.S. Open final

Trade, inflation and 9/11 attacks remembered in the week ahead.

Oil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, sanctions against Iran loom.

Stronger U.S. economy may warrant 'restrictive' rates: Fed's Rosengren.

Trump: Apple should make its products in U.S. to avoid tariff hit.

Frozen dinners make a comeback.

Liz Peek: Angry Obama still doesn't get it as he hits the campaign trail.

Michael Goodwin: Trump better take advantage of Obama's underwhelming return.

Justin Haskins: Democrats' embrace of socialism may win primary elections -- but look out in November.

Miss New York crowned Miss America – and glad she didn’t have to wear a swimsuit.

Jim Carrey says 'stop apologizing' and 'say yes to socialism.'

'The Nun' horror movie helps Warner Bros. maintain box office domination as summer season ends.

Fast food restaurant revises button policy after employees wear 'Abolish ICE' and 'No one is illegal' pins at work.

Massive boom hopes to corral Pacific Ocean's plastic trash.

Why you shouldn't mow the lawn every week.

