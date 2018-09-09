Detroit food truck owner refuses to serve law enforcement officers

A food truck owner in Detroit, Michigan says she won’t serve police officers or other law enforcement officials because she, along with the “majority” of her customers, “do not feel safe around law enforcement agents.”

The owner of Rocky’s Road Brew, Rocky Coronado, wrote on Facebook Friday that she is “well within [her] rights to refuse service to law enforcement agents,” such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security, and local police officers.

The truck owner detailed in a separate post that she turned away two officers on Friday who were “in a unmarked, black suburban with tinted windows both with bulletproof vests and badges.”

The officers, according to Coronado, circled back around with a third person after being told the food truck was closed, and asked why they weren’t served.

“Not feeling confrontational, I meekly told her that I don’t serve law enforcement,” the owner wrote.

The officer allegedly said she was with the Michigan Humane Society, and “quickly became belligerent.”

According to Coronado, one officer took photos of her and other customers, and the officers’ “false account of what happened” was posted online.

“The posts went viral and I decided to post why I do not serve law enforcement agents,” the owner wrote.

The Michigan Humane Society did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The Facebook post said that “because of the madness” and backlash the posts have received, Rocky’s Road Brew temporarily will be closed.