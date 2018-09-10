Expand / Collapse search
Michael Goodwin: Trump better take advantage of Obama's underwhelming return

Michael Goodwin
By | New York Post
With Hillary Clinton already part of the midterm scrum, Barack Obama’s entry last Friday shows the old band is getting back together again. So far, the music is uninspiring.

Clinton, as usual, is all about the money. Her latest slush fund, ­Operation Together, sent an ­e-mail offering donors a “Resist” sticker if they send her $5. I was able to resist the offer.

Obama, meanwhile, gave his first campaign speechsince leaving the White House and his ­media handmaidens instantly swooned like giddy teenagers.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.