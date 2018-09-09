'The View' host Joy Behar slams First Lady Melania Trump in new CNN interview

“The View” star Joy Behar says she doesn’t believe people should feel sorry for Melania Trump in a new interview in which she mocked the first lady as well as her husband.

Appearing on CNN’s “Van Jones Show” Saturday, the 75-year-old host discussed her co host Meghan McCain’s speech at her late father’s funeral and commended her on her patriotism. She slammed Donald Trump noting that he only seems to care about himself.

“We’ve lost that whole feeling of, you know, the great country, because of him. And I resent it,” she told the host.

The conversation then turned to First Lady Melania Trump. She noted that Melania came on to her old HLN show to “hawk her jewelry.”

“That was the show, the famous show really, because that was the only place that she showed her true colors because she believed in birtherism just like her husband,” Behar says. “She said that they don’t have the right birth certificate in Hawaii.”

“She is now enjoying the fruits of the American country,” she said before commenting on her parents. “They’re enjoying chain migration which a lot of people in this country unfortunately are not enjoying because her husband wants to stop it. Why shouldn’t she go along with it? You know, she was in Slovenia doing nothing. I don't know what she was doing there.”

Jones noted that Melania was working as a model.