FOX NEWS FIRST: New allegations against Kavanaugh throw confirmation battle into chaos; Trump preps to address U.N.

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a storm of new sexual misconduct allegations: Michael Avenatti, lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, claims to have 'evidence' that Kavanaugh and a high school friend targeted women for gang rape. Meanwhile, the New Yorker magazine late Sunday reported that a former Yale classmate alleges that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party

The new allegations against Kavanaugh emerged after his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, agreed to appear at a Senate hearing this Thursday, setting up a dramatic showdown over his Supreme Court nomination. But Thursday's hearing could now be in doubt.

President Trump will address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, and observers will closely watch how he addresses North Korea and China

President Trump appeared to blame Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the alleged 'Deep State' conspiracy allegations surrounding Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in an interview with Geraldo Rivera

Tiger Woods won his first PGA tour in five years on Sunday, capping an emotional comeback from a series of injuries and personal problems

Bill Cosby faces up 30 years in prison as the sentencing hearing for his sexual assault conviction begins on Monday

THE LEAD STORY - KAVANAUGH UNDER SIEGE: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is battling a firestorm after a pair of new sexual misconduct allegations emerged against him late Sunday ... Attorney Michael Avenatti said he had knowledge that in the late 1980s, Kavanaugh and high school friend Mark Judge targeted women with drugs and alcohol in order to "allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them."

Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Trump and has hinted at a possible presidential run, made the claims in an email to Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He did not state the source of his "evidence" and did not name any alleged victims. However, Avenatti told the Associated Press that he will disclose a client's identity in the coming days and that she is prepared to testify before the committee, as well as provide names of corroborating witnesses.

Meanwhile, the New Yorker magazine reported late Sunday that a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh claimed he exposed himself to her at a college party. The woman, Deborah Ramirez, has called on the FBI to investigate the alleged incident. The magazine's report, which is co-written by Ronan Farrow, who is credited with starting the #MeToo movement, states that four Democratic senators have received information about Ramirez's allegation and at least two have begun investigating it.

In a statement provided by the White House, Kavanaugh said the event "did not happen" and that the allegation was "a smear, plain and simple." A White House spokeswoman added in a second statement that the allegation was "designed to tear down a good man."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Sunday night for the "immediate postponement" of any further action on Kavanaugh's nomination. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the committee will attempt to evaluate the new claims against Kavanaugh. But he slammed Senate Democrats for withholding information from the committee.

IS THURSDAY'S HEARING WITH KAVANAUGH'S FIRST ACCUSER IN JEOPARY? - The new sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh surfaced hours after attorneys for Christine Ford, the California professor accusing the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her in high school, definitively vowed that she would appear at a Senate hearing Thursday morning ... Now, the hearing could be in doubt - again - especially if Republicans join Sen. Dianne Feinstein and other Democrats in calling for a pause in the confirmation process for Kavanaugh as they investigate the new accusations.

Before Sunday, questions surrounded Ford's hearing because of protracted back-and-forth tussling between Senate Republicans and Ford's legal team, who disagreed on the ideal timing of the hearing, as well as who should testify first and whether outside lawyers should be allowed to ask questions. On Sunday, all doubts appeared to have been erased. However, New Yorker report and Avenatti's claim may have changed everything.

Fourth purported witness claims no knowledge of alleged Kavanaugh assault against Ford

FOX News poll: Kavanaugh lost voter support for confirmation after Ford allegations

TRUMP RETURNS BEFORE THE U.N.: President Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly this week and his tone on North Korea may be strikingly different than it was a year ago ... As he begins the sequel to his controversial U.N. debut, North Korea's shadow may appear somewhat less ominous than a year ago. Twelve months after Trump stood at the rostrum of the U.N. General Assembly and derided North Korea's Kim Jong Un as "Rocket Man," the push to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula is a work in progress, although fears of war have given way to dreams of rapprochement. The president plans to sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who comes bearing a personal message to Trump from North Korea's Kim after their inter-Korean talks last week.

TRUMP: THE 'DEEP STATE' BUCK STOPS WITH SESSIONS: President Trump appeared to blame Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the latest controversy surrounding Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Sunday, saying that Sessions had "hired" Rosenstein to be his second-in-command ... "I was not involved in that process because, you know, they go out and get their own deputies and the people that work in the department," Trump said in an interview with "The Geraldo Show" on WTAM radio.

Trump announced on Jan. 31, 2017 he would nominate Rosenstein to be deputy attorney general. The Senate confirmed him that April. The New York Times reported Friday that Rosenstein had discussed secretly recording the president and enlisting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Rosenstein has denied the report, and one person who was present at the time told Fox News the deputy attorney general was being "sarcastic" when he made the suggestion.

TIGER IS BACK: Five years and four back surgeries later, Tiger Woods is a winner on the PGA Tour once again ... Woods shot a one-over par 71 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to wrap up an emotional two-shot victory over Billy Horschel at the season-ending Tour Championship. It is his 80th victory on the PGA Tour, but his first since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

Britt McHenry: Why Tiger Woods' win is so much more than just a victory on the golf course

DISGRACED COMEDY LEGEND TO LEARN HIS FATE: Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault in April after a jury heard allegations from Andrea Constand. Now, the 81-year-old comedian is about to be sentenced for his crimes, which could see him on probation, house arrest or thrown in prison for up to 30 years ... Cosby was convicted of three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Constand, 45, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The guilty verdict was the culmination of a long downward spiral for Cosby, who was accused by dozens of women of similar crimes after public interest in his rape allegations was renewed.

Sentencing begins Monday and is expected to last two days. While the judge will ultimately have the final say in Cosby's punishment, the potential consequences for Cosby’s crimes allow for many options.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS WEEKEND

'CONSTITUTION BE DAMNED: "I fear for Lady Justice. But not just Lady Justice -- our institutions and our bedrock constitutional rules that have made America what Ronald Reagan referred to as the shining city on the hill." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," slamming Democrats' "stunning" dismissal of the fundamental rules of the American justice system in the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. WATCH

HIJACKING BY DEMS: "They can talk about people all they want, they can talk about women all they want, they can talk about 'all white men' all they want. What they really want is power and to maintain their power. And all roads, for them, lead through the Supreme Court." – Mark Levin, on "Life, Liberty & Levin," arguing that the Democratic Party has destroyed the Supreme Court confirmation process over the past 30 years and that the Brett Kavanaugh saga is the latest example. WATCH

TRENDING

Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' falls flat at the box office.

Missouri Six Flags holds 'Coffin Challenge' requiring guests to stay in coffin for 30 hours.

Instagram influencer angers followers with in-flight photo accessory.

THE SWAMP

Secretary of State Pompeo says U.S. determined to prevail in trade war with China.

FOX News Poll: Health care boosts Democrats in upcoming midterm elections.

Feinstein distorted facts about AR-15, aka 'America's rifle,' NRA says.

Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes.

ACROSS THE NATION

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who had affair with 12-year-old student, said she 'didn't know' it was illegal.

Woman who sheltered Hurricane Florence animals is arrested.

Rainbow-flag burning priest removed from Chicago parish.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

New U.S., China tariffs take effect to start the week.

Tariffs, the UN and the Fed headline the week ahead.

Randgold, Barrick Gold confirm merger creating $18.3B mining giant.

OPEC, allies agree not to further increase oil production.

ICYMI: Comcast tops FOX with $38.8 billion offer for Sky.

Homeowner equity on the rise.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Bryan Dean Wright: Hillary Clinton’s attack on the Electoral College is only her latest act of desperation -- and denial.

Dana Perino: What does it feel like to be married for 20 years? I'll tell you...

Andy Stanley: Five reasons people leave the church.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

James Woods refuses to delete meme that he says got him locked out of Twitter for violating its rules.

'Saturday Night Live' star reacts to Chevy Chase's negative comments about the show.

Sean Spicer bashes 'SNL' for its Trump treatment: 'I think they've kind of crossed that line.'

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Couple shocked to find they just bought infamous MS-13 house.

NASA's new satellite uses lasers to track Earth's melting ice.

French fries in Europe expected to be an inch shorter this season.

STAY TUNED

FOX Nation is coming! - Sign up now and find out about its exciting launch!

On Facebook:

Check out 'FOX News Update,' our new Facebook-exclusive news program!

On FOX News:

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: National Security Adviser John Bolton, Geraldo Rivera, Rep. Mia Love, Dan Bongino and Dr. Oz. Plus, things to do around the house to make it ready for the fall season.

Special Report, 6 p.m. ET: Don't miss Bret Baier's exclusive interview with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Adrienne Elrod, former Hillary for America senior adviser; Bryan Lanza. former communications director for the Trump presidential campaign.; Christian Whiton, former State Department senior adviser; U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Thomas Homan, former acting ICE director; Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn; House Majority Whip Steve Scalise; Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, founders of Echelon Front and authors of "The Dichotomy Of Leadership."

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Alexander Vershbow, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the U.N.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: In April, Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault by a jury in Montgomery County, Pa. On Monday, he faces his sentencing hearing. Attorney Andell Brown breaks down what Cosby could expect and how it affects his legacy. A year later, Puerto Rico continues to recover from Hurricane Maria as the Carolinas continue to deal with flooding from Hurricane Florence. So how does the White House mount a response to a natural disaster? FOX News' Dana Perino, who served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, gives her perspective. Plus, commentary by Karol Markowicz, columnist for FOXNews.com and the New York Post.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Comedians Ryan Reiss and Alli Breen join Tom Shillue's nightly panel to discuss Sean Spicer’s comments about "Saturday Night Live" crossing the line with its treatment of President Trump and the latest news of the day!

#OnThisDay

2017: More than 200 NFL players kneel or sit during the national anthem after President Trump criticized the players' protests in a speech and a series of tweets.

1968: "60 Minutes" premieres on CBS; the undercover police drama "The Mod Squad" premieres on ABC.

1934: Babe Ruth makes his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your Monday! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.