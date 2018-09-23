'Saturday Night Live' star Taran Killam reacts to Chevy Chase's negative comments about the show

Taran Killam agrees with some of Chevy Chase’s recent comments about "Saturday Night Live."

"I think everyone is entitled to their opinion," Killam, who starred on "SNL" from 2010 to 2016, told Fox News backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

He continued: "I think for comedy to stay important and relevant it needs to evolve and it needs to change over time, so I certainly understand if the comedy that he’s been watching since he left is not to his liking, but I certainly don’t disagree that it hasn’t been as good since the first two seasons or that first one season he was on because I own that box DVD set."

Adds Killam: "It’s at best uneven."

Last week, Chase slammed the late night show and its creator Lorne Michaels for what he called "the worst f--- humor in the world."

Speaking to The Washington Post for an interivew published Wednesday, the 74-year-old Chase, one of SNL's original cast members, said that while he didn't want to offend Michaels or the show's current cast, he's "amazed Lorne has gone so low."

"I just couldn't f------ believe it," Chase said of the current show, set to premiere its 44th season. "That means a whole generation of s---heads laughs at the worst f------ humor in the world."

He continued, "You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh-- than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts."

The "Caddyshack" actor, who was seen as the biggest "SNL" star during its first one and a half seasons, said the show "went downhill" after its first two years on air. "Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess."

When asked if there was anything "SNL" could do differently to live up to those first few seasons, Killam, 36, explained that it’s "tricky."

"The tricky thing about 'SNL' is, unless you participate in it, it’s really hard to explain how difficult, and complicated, and chaotic the process can be... but as soon as you’re on the inside, you understand how miraculous it is that the show even gets put together and airs on time. So, I give the show all the credit in the world for trying to adapt and change… I think any show that's been on for 44 seasons now and still has people tuning in is probably doing more things right than wrong."

As for if Killam, who is now starring on the TV show "Single Parents," would ever return to the comedy series? "If I were invited, it’d be great to go back and see my friends."

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.