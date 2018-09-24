Couple shocked to find they just bought infamous MS-13 house

Welcome to the “killing fields.”

A young couple with three kids say they bought their dream home on Long Island Friday — only to just now discover it’s in the heart of what President Trump calls the “blood-stained killing fields” of the MS-13 gang.

The four-bedroom house in Brentwood is backed by a wooded area where two girls — Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15 — were found bludgeoned and hacked to death in 2016 by members of the vicious gang.

Making matters worse, the home at 6 Ray Court sits on a quiet cul-de-sac where Kayla’s mom, Evelyn Rodriguez, was fatally mowed down a little more than a week ago in a dispute over a memorial to her slain daughter in front of the house.

Cops have said the driver was a female relative of someone who lived inside, and Rodriguez’s pals have said the driver wrecked the memorial by popping balloons and swiping candles and photos of Kayla.

“The real-estate agent said nothing [of the property’s past], obviously, because they wouldn’t have been able to sell,” one of the new homeowners told The Post on Sunday.

“The house has been empty,’’ said the 20-something woman, who wouldn’t give her name. “We’ve been in the process of closing for a month.”

The homeowner said she and her hubby were shocked to see a group of teens lay flowers and light candles on the sidewalk near their mailbox around 10 a.m. Sunday.

She also appeared distressed when told a rally was set for Sunday evening to commemorate Rodriguez, who was buried next to her daughter two days earlier.

The grisly killings of Kayla and Nisa gained national attention in 2017 when Trump gave a speech on Long Island describing how MS-13 members had “butchered those little girls.

“[Gang members] have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful, quiet neighborhoods into blood-stained killing fields,” he said.

Trump invited Rodriguez to his State of the Union speech in January, then sat next to her at an immigration roundtable on Long Island in May, when he called MS-13 a “menace” and a “ ruthless gang that has violated our borders.”

The house at 6 Ray Court was listed for sale for $377,000 in February, and the price was cut seven times — to $329,000 — before it was taken off the market last month, according to the Zillow real-estate Web site.

Click here to read the full story from the New York Post.