Immigration

Fox News embeds with ICE pursuing targets, including illegal migrant wanted for sexual assault conviction

ICE ERO Houston Field Office targeting 'public safety threats, national security threats,' director Bret Bradford says

By Brooke Taylor Fox News
Published
Houston ICE reports 'thousands' of arrests on target list Video

Houston ICE reports 'thousands' of arrests on target list

Fox News' Brooke Taylor shares takeaways from her exclusive ride along with ICE agents in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON – Fox News exclusively embedded this week with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations in Houston and got an inside look at day-to-day operations. 

With a renewed focus on targeting criminal illegal migrants, the ERO Houston Field Office is seeing roughly two to three times the number of arrests, according to the director. 

Early Wednesday morning, ERO officers first carefully strategized their targets and mapped out their action plan. 

Among the target list was a twice-deported illegal migrant from El Salvador who was convicted of sexual assault of a child and managed to escape. 

ICE ERO Houston makes detentions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain Manuel Rivera-Perdomo, left, and Valente Cambron-Villa, right, for potential deportation proceedings. (Fox News)

Officers waited for Manuel Rivera-Perdomo, 30, to leave his home and get in his car before moving in on him and making the arrest. 

"Let me see the order or something," Rivera-Perdomo, said. 

"Get in the vehicle," one of the agents said. 

Since his arrest, Rivera-Perdomo has remained at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, pending disposition of his immigration proceedings.

"We are really looking at our public safety threats, national security threats, ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford said. "We're not looking to go out there and scare or terrorize communities. We're looking to make these communities safer, these folks, criminals like this individual here, they're victimizing those same communities."

immigration and customs enforcement ero officers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers prepare to make arrests in Houston. (Fox News)

According to Bradford, thousands of illegal migrants are on the target list in Houston alone. Bradford said that officers have filtered through them to determine which were viable targets, meaning ICE would have the intel to find and make the arrest. 

While ICE officers were always making arrests in the community, Bradford said the priority on arresting these illegal migrants has allowed them to work closely now with federal agencies including the FBI, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

On the same day as the Fox News ride along, FBI Houston apprehended two suspects linked to Tren de Aragua and handed them over to ICE. 

Also on the ICE target list was an illegal migrant from Mexico with an alien smuggling conviction who already had been deported once. 

Noem hosts DHS press conference

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem delivers remarks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters on Jan. 28, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool/Getty Images)

"He’s re-entered the United States. The last time he was removed from U.S. was 2005, and he has evaded capture since," an ICE officer was heard saying to the other agents before the arrest. 

Officers were following Valente Cambron-Villa’s movements for days. They follow the patterns and behaviors of each target to make sure officers make a safe arrest, according to Bradford. 

From conducting surveillance for several days, officers knew that around 6:45 a.m., Cambron-Villa would leave his home to go to work. 

"Target’s coming out of the house," one of the ICE officers said. 

Officers swarmed his truck and made the arrest in just minutes. 

"It is extremely rewarding and to see these criminals taken out of the community so they can’t reoffend," Bradford said. "That’s the thing you can’t measure, the crimes that you prevent by taking these folks out of the community. That’s, to me, what’s very rewarding and what I try to remind my folks of all the time."

Brooke Taylor is a Dallas-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2024.