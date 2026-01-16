Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Teachers unions' far-left activism, campus threats against VP Vance

Teachers union funnels millions to far-left causes, campus radicals call for death, DEI director axed

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Presidents of the nation's two largest teachers unions the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers

Presidents of the nation's two largest teachers unions pictured above, Becky Pringle (LEFT) of the National Education Association (NEA), and Randi Weingarten (RIGHT) of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Unearthed docs reveal top teachers union funneling millions to far-left causes

'NUREMBERG': Enraged anti-ICE professors slam America, demand trials for agents: ‘moderate position’

OFF THE AIR: Secret Service aware of UMass Lowell-funded radio DJ’s directive to ‘kill JD Vance’

SIGN UP TO GET THE CAMPUS RADICALS NEWSLETTER

WULM radio station blue flyer

A flyer promoting UMass Lowell's WUML radio station from the WUML website, captured on Jan. 12, 2026.  (University of Massachusetts Lowell)

LATEST TREND: Students for Life report finds massive uptick in Christian colleges' support for abortion, Planned Parenthood

'VIOLENT' MESSAGING: University researcher accused of calling for assassination of conservative voices in social media post

RADICAL RHETORIC: Teachers union slams 'Trump regime,' claims ICE murdered Minneapolis agitator in message to supporters

PARDONED PROFS: Professors were disciplined for vulgar posts after Charlie Kirk's assassination: where are they now?

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to his assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

'NEFARIOUS REASONS': Iran protests instigated by Israel to distract from Gaza 'genocide,' Columbia professor claims

SENT PACKING: UCLA DEI director says he was fired over controversial Charlie Kirk posts: 'glad when bigots die'

CIVIL LIBERTIES TEST: Judge orders Ohio State to expunge record of anti-Israel influencer ousted over videos 'inciting violence

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue