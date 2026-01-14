University researcher accused of calling for assassination of conservative voices in social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Washington is investigating comments made by a researcher who posted on social media, allegedly calling for the assassination of conservative voices.

Mara Maughan, who uses she/they pronouns according to her bio on the UW Fuller Labs website, is labeled as an RSE1 under the Department of Microbiology’s "research and lab staff."

"May there be tyler robinsons for you all," Maughan posted on Facebook in a comment directed at Educational Freedom Institute Executive Director Corey DeAngelis.

Tyler Robinson is charged with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

DeAngelis had posted a clip of a Democratic state senator in Washington state with the caption, "he can’t acknowledge that there are biological differences between men and women."

"This kind of violent rhetoric from Mara Maughan and far too many others on the left — wishing for assassins to target conservatives like me and my family — absolutely concerns me, as it not only normalizes political violence but fuels a dangerous environment where radical ideologies in academia and beyond threaten our freedoms and safety without accountability," DeAngelis told Fox News Digital.

"I've seen how the left resorts to these tactics when they're losing the argument on merits, and it's high time institutions like UW step up to condemn and discipline such hate to prevent real-world tragedies."

Maughan is employed through a union-based position at the university, with Glassdoor estimating a similar researcher position under the immunology department at the school earns $4,000 to $5,000 a month with benefits.

The UW Department of Microbiology also has office space listed for Maughan on its website.

In a separate Facebook comment from several months ago unrelated to DeAngelis, the researcher appears to identify as transgender.

"Being an autistic trans vaccine scientist [right now] has turned me into the joker," the comment says.

Adam Guillette, the president of Accuracy in Media, an organization that has been actively investigating radicalism at UW for several years, says the rhetoric from the liberal-leaning university doesn’t come as a surprise.

"UW administrators claim they oppose violence, but their actions speak louder than their word," Guillette told Fox News Digital. "They’ve repeatedly allowed both violence and violent rhetoric from their students and their staff.

"The university is already under federal investigation, and it's now time to revoke its funds."

When Fox News Digital reached out to Maughan, a spokesperson from the university responded to the email inquiry with a statement.

"UW Medicine denounces violence against all people and takes seriously the concerns reported to us regarding this matter," a UW spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We are reviewing the specifics of this situation — including a detailed review of the facts, university policy and the law — and will determine next steps."

DeAngelis was not fully satisfied with the university’s response.

"I'm glad UW Medicine is finally looking into this after the massive public outcry, but their actions will speak louder than this boilerplate statement that says nothing of substance. If they truly denounce violence, they'll take real disciplinary action against Mara Maughan and bring meaningful accountability to prevent such hateful rhetoric from their employees in the future."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston.