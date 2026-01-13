Teachers union slams 'Trump regime,' claims ICE murdered Minneapolis agitator in message to supporters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The activist arm of America's largest teachers union sent a message to supporters over the weekend using inflammatory rhetoric aimed at the Trump administration and immigration authorities after an anti-ICE agitator was killed last week.

"From Minneapolis and Charlotte to Chicago and Portland, our students, families, and educators are coming together to tell the Trump regime to end their assault on our communities," said a Jan. 10 email from the National Education Association's Edjustice project.

The message's subject line was "ICE Out of Our Schools & Communities Now." The union has more than 3 million members nationwide.

Last week, 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent while accelerating her vehicle in his direction. According to DHS, Good was following ICE agents who were carrying out immigration enforcement operations throughout the day, and had parked her maroon SUV in the street, apparently blocking the agents.

When ordered to move her vehicle, Good initially did not comply. As an agent approached and attempted to open her door, she accelerated her vehicle in the direction of a second agent, who shot and killed her.

The NEA email characterized the events, which were captured on video, much differently.

"The murder of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis as she bravely stood witness to the assault on her immigrant neighbors this week by an ICE agent painfully punctuated months of abductions, harassment, intimidation, and racial profiling by federal forces occupying our cities," the email said.

Nobody has been charged with murder in Good's case.

Good was a member of an activist organization called "ICE Watch," and was initially billed as a "legal observer" of the ICE enforcement operations of the day.

On the same afternoon as Good's death, a five-mile ICE vehicle pursuit ended on the lawn of Minneapolis' Roosevelt High School. DHS said the suspect in the pursuit was a U.S. citizen who had used his car to ram a vehicle used by ICE during a separate enforcement operation.

Again, the NEA characterized the events in a different manner.

"Hours after the murder, at a school two blocks away, ICE agents unleashed tear gas and violence on the campus, detaining two school staff who were following protocols to protect students," according to the email.

A statement from DHS further detailed the incident.

"At no point was a school, students, or staff targeted, and agents would not have been near this location if not for the dangerous actions of this individual," DHS said in a statement.

The statement continues, saying a person who identified himself as a teacher assaulted law enforcement.

"While this was happening, a crowd began to form and grow—rioters threw objects and dispersed paint on the officers and their vehicles," the statement continued. "Despite repeated warnings to cease, the crowd continued with their hostilities and assaults. Officers used targeted crowd control for the safety of law enforcement and the public. No tear gas was deployed."

The NEA's message then accused the "MAGA regime" of "abducting our loved ones and murdering our neighbors in pursuit of endless power and money, attacking our freedom to seek a better life and come home safely to our families."

The email also promoted upcoming nationwide anti-ICE protests.

Meanwhile, a full-blown human rights crisis is emerging in Iran, as protesters fight against a dictatorial regime led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei is an unelected head of state who has dominated Iran since 1989.

Iranian dissidents have taken to the streets in an uprising mainly driven by poor economic conditions, which have seen the rial, the Iranian currency, steeply deflate in value. In response, the regime has cracked down hard on its own citizens, cutting off the internet and communications with the outside world.

The latest estimates say that about 2,000 people have been killed in the protests, and the regime plans to publicly execute a 26-year-old protester Wednesday for the crime of "waging war against God."

The teachers union has been silent on the Iranian regime's brutal attempt to stifle protest.

The NEA dodged Fox News Digital's questions about the email's rhetoric, but re-upped its demand for ICE to leave its communities, and said its members are "committed to the safety and well-being of our students, their families and the communities they call home."

"The presence of ICE undermines that mission and puts students, educators, and parents in harm’s way," the group said. "From reckless shootings to terrifying our students with unnecessary actions near public schools, it is abundantly clear that we need ICE out of our communities."