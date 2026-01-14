Iran protests instigated by Israel to distract from Gaza 'genocide,' Columbia professor claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Iranian studies professor at an Ivy League university slammed Israel's alleged participation in protests in Iran, which have turned violent as the country's dictatorial regime fights back.

"What you are seeing today is Israel instigated revolt, because there are Mossad agents in the streets of Tehran hiding among Iranian demonstrators," said Columbia University professor Hamid Dabashi in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Dabashi pointed to a recent X post by former CIA director Mike Pompeo, in which Pompeo referenced Mossad agents among the protesters.

"The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope," Pompeo said in a Jan. 2 post. "Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege — Mashed, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence? Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them..."

"In addition, over the last few days we have seen Israeli flags in Tehran among the protesters," said Dabashi. "What is the Israeli flag doing in Iran?"

"So, when we study — when we look at the events unfolding in Iran, we have to be very careful making a distinction between a legitimate protest of Iranians against their government because of the economic crisis, and the imbalance between [the] Rial and dollar, and illegitimate Israel-instigated protests for their own nefarious reasons."

Dabashi finished by claiming that Israel is influencing the protests to "distract attention from the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, and the continued theft of Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

"Professor Dabashi, like all members of the Columbia community, is entitled to express personal views, including those with which others may strongly disagree," a university spokesman told Fox News Digital. "The opinions he has expressed are his own and do not represent Columbia."

Dabashi did not return a request for comment.

Columbia has been dogged by accusations of antisemitism, and was home to some of the most virulent anti-Israel protests and encampments during the two-year war stemming from Hamas' 2023 terrorist attack on Israeli concertgoers.

In July, President Donald Trump secured a $21 million settlement with the New York school specifically to settle claims of antisemitic employment discrimination against Jewish faculty after the Oct. 7, 2023. Overall, the school forked over a total of $221 million amid a flurry of other federal investigations.

The school established an antisemitism task force to tackle the allegations, culminating in a December report.

"In the course of its work, the Task Force has heard of the isolation and pain many Jewish and Israeli Columbia affiliates have experienced in recent months," the report said. "While mourning Hamas’s unspeakable atrocities on October 7, some Jewish and Israeli Columbia affiliates have been the object of racist epithets and graffiti, antisemitic tropes, and confrontational and unwelcome questions, while others have found their participation in some student groups that have nothing to do with politics to be increasingly uncomfortable."

In a message announcing the release of the report, Columbia's acting president, Claire Shipman, said the school is balancing academic freedom of expression and preventing discrimination.

