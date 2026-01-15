Expand / Collapse search
UCLA DEI director says he was fired over controversial Charlie Kirk posts: 'Glad when bigots die'

Johnathan Perkins claims First Amendment violation, starts GoFundMe to sue university over termination

A former DEI director at the University of California, Los Angeles says he has been fired after controversial social media posts regarding the September assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

"UCLA just fired me because I wasn't sad Charlie Kirk died—a clear violation of my First Amendment rights," said Johnathan Perkins on the left-wing-dominated social media app Bluesky.

Perkins linked to a GoFundMe he started to cover his bills while he is jobless. The GoFundMe says he is planning to sue the school for alleged First Amendment violations, and solicits donations from people interested in "fighting racism" and "standing up for free speech."

"My pups, two cats and I could use your support as we plan for the next steps," he wrote in the post, adding several hashtags including #Project2025 and #DEI.

HAMLINE UNIVERSITY STUDENT BRAGS ON VIDEO THAT HE CELEBRATED CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Perkins was the school's former director of race and equity.

"UCLA just fired me (Dir. of Race & Equity) over Bluesky posts about not being sad Charlie Kirk died," he said in another post.

On Sept. 12, two days after Kirk was shot and killed while hosting a Turning Point USA event on Utah Valley University's campus, Perkins appeared to suggest in a now-deleted post that Kirk deserved to die.

TPUSA SPOKESPERSON ACCUSES ARIZONA TEACHERS OF MOCKING CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH WITH HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

"Multiple times throughout his short life, Charlie Kirk has proudly proclaimed the United States' 45,000 or so annual gun deaths are 'worth it' for his beloved 2nd Amendment 'right to bear arms,'" he said. "Dude made this bed; reaped what he sowed; chickens coming home to roost, etc. Smh."

"I'm always glad when bigots die, so," he said in another post.

"It is OKAY to be happy when someone who hated you and called for your people’s death dies — even if they are murdered," he said in another.

steps on the UCLA campus

Janss Steps on the UCLA campus on Oct. 20, 2017. UCLA is a public university in the Los Angeles area. (MichaelGordon1/Getty Images)

HAWAII TEACHER PUNISHED FOR CONSTITUTION DAY LESSON ON FREE SPEECH, CHARLIE KIRK, LEGAL GROUP SAYS

"F--- Around and Find Out is really doing its thing, lately," said a fourth post.

UCLA placed Perkins on leave amid the initial wave of controversy.

"UCLA has placed a campus employee on immediate leave and has launched an investigation following reports of social media posts regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk. While free expression is a core value of UCLA, violence of any kind — including the celebration of it — is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the school said in a Sept. 14 statement, without referencing Perkins directly.

rare stolen manuscripts UCLA

Early morning view of Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA, taken on an unknown date. (iStock)

PROFESSOR FIGHTING DISMISSAL FOR CALLING CHARLIE KIRK A 'NAZI' HANDED LEGAL WIN, FUELING FREE SPEECH DEBATE

On Wednesday evening, a UCLA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the school does not comment on personnel matters.

"Under University policies, employees who have received a notice of intent to terminate are provided an opportunity to respond to the notice before any action is taken," the spokesperson said.

Perkins did not return a request for comment, but defended himself in an interview with UCLA's student newspaper, The Daily Bruin, saying he did not "celebrate" Kirk's death, and doubling down on his stance on Kirk's death.

"It’s OK to not be sad when someone who’s a horrible, horrible bigot, dies," he reportedly said.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
