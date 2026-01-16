Judge orders Ohio State to expunge record of anti-Israel influencer ousted over videos 'inciting violence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge ordered Ohio State University to remove from a former student’s academic record any mention that he was "involuntarily disenrolled" after the university kicked him out over anti-Israel social media videos school officials said incited violence.

U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by Guy Christensen, a 19-year-old TikTok creator represented by the ACLU of Ohio, finding he showed a strong likelihood of success on claims that the university violated his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The ACLU said the case was filed in September 2025 after campus officials summarily disenrolled Christensen without a hearing following controversy over videos he posted on his personal social media pages about the Israel-Hamas war.

Christensen’s discipline stemmed from two videos he posted to social media in May 2025 after leaving campus for summer break.

In one video, posted May 22, Christensen responded to the murder of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C. While he initially condemned their killings, he posted another video later the same day retracting his statement.

"I take it back. I do not condemn the elimination of those two Zionist officials, who worked at the Israeli embassy last night," Christensen said. He read aloud the killer’s manifesto and referred to the shooter as a "resistance fighter" rather than a terrorist. He also claimed the killings were "being used to weaponize violence against the movement" and told followers, "We must meet with escalation and stronger resistance".

The second video targeted Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., for his view that Israel's actions in Gaza did not constitute genocide.

"Now Ritchie, screenshots are forever and what you’ve said and done will haunt your family for eternity as you will eventually, if you’re still alive, end up in a Nuremberg trials for all the elected officials in America who facilitated and protected this genocide," Christensen said, in part. "So shame on Ritchie. He is a Zionist scumbag. And I hope that the money he sleeps on at night stains his pajamas blood red."

Rep. Torres interpreted the post as a threat and requested U.S. Capitol Police assistance, according to a report by the New York Post.

Christensen later posted videos responding to the criticism he received, denying he was antisemitic, inciting violence or encouraging others to make threats.

Ohio State first issued Christensen an interim suspension on May 25, 2025, barring him from campus and university activities, citing a finding that his presence posed a "significant risk of substantial harm." He scheduled a meeting on that suspension, but on May 30 the university instead disenrolled him under a separate policy, citing his May 22 social media posts and concerns raised by members of the university community, according to the court record.

According to the ACLU, the student had completed his freshman year in good academic standing and did not identify as an Ohio State student on his platforms.

The legal organization said Christensen faced online backlash which "escalated into a pressure campaign against OSU for his disenrollment." It also cited pressure from Trump administration officials, including DOJ Civil Rights Senior Counsel Leo Terrell, who had publicly vowed to "review all leads" against Christensen.

Judge Sargus acknowledged the content of Christensen's videos was "polarizing," but he noted that the First Amendment applies to "loathsome and unpopular speech" with the same force as celebrated speech.

He found "no evidence that violence or lawlessness occurred" as a result of the posts and determined his posts encouraged "resistance and escalation in the form of lawful action." He also noted that OSU violated due process by canceling a scheduled disciplinary meeting to instead summarily disenroll Christensen without a hearing.

While the case remains ongoing, Sargus granted Christensen's request for a preliminary injunction, requiring OSU to expunge any mention of "involuntary disenrollment" from his academic records within 10 days. The judge also ordered Christensen to post a $100 bond within 10 days.

Celebrating the news on TikTok Friday, Christensen wrote to his followers: "I’m sincerely happy to be able to tell you of our victory for free speech this week. Your support has meant so much to me, thank you."

"I need you guys to know how incredible it feels to finally be vindicated," he said, saying he had been "smeared" and "doxxed" over his views.

Ohio State University, the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, and Rep. Torres did not immediately return Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

