Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Another Gaza lie debunked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Exclusive video reveals Gaza boy widely reported killed by IDF is alive and well

- Greta Thunberg's Gaza aid flotilla won't be unloading anything on Gaza's beaches

- Coldplay frontman's backhanded insult to Israeli fan

TOP STORY: A young Gazan boy dubbed "Amir," who traveled to a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution site and was reported as having been killed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in May, has been found alive and well, hiding out with his mother. Watch an exclusive interview with the boy and his mother in which they answered questions provided by Fox News Digital through a GHF translator.

VIDEO: Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul discusses Israel’s planned takeover of Gaza City amid its conflict with Hamas on ‘Fox News Live.’ WATCH HERE:

GRETA, GO HOME: Humanitarian aid transported by Greta Thunberg’s second flotilla won’t even reach Gaza because of a lack of docking facilities and Israel’s "lawful" blockade, a maritime expert has said. As the Swedish activist's boats left Barcelona Sunday, Thunberg was joined by figures, including "Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

'HUMAN' TOUCH: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin insulted Israeli fans at a recent concert with what he might have imagined was a diplomatic gesture. Instead, it just highlighted the false moral equivalence the Left draws between Jews and Palestinians. Read what he said here.

WAPO WHOPPER: The Washington Post had to issue a correction this week after getting it very wrong about how Hamas came to have autonomy over Gaza some 20 years ago. Read here to find out how the newspaper bungled a well-known historical fact.

QUIET PART OUT LOUD: A panelist speaking at the "People's Conference for Palestine" in Detroit called the United States "an evil country" and expressed a need to "destroy the idea of America in Americans’ heads." Read the America and Israel-hating loon's exact words here.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Dr. David Fox, director of crisis and trauma services for Chai Lifeline , writes about the horrific toll rising antisemitism is taking on Jewish children. Calling antisemitism "a trauma that wounds not just individuals but communities," Fox urges Jewish parents and society as a whole to protect children from hate.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "For Jewish children, rising antisemitism — in hallways, classrooms, and online — has become a chronic stressor, with the specter of hate which floods the media and internet, stalks universities and marches in the streets evokes the self-same symptoms of severe distress seen in other forms of overt and objective assault and terror." - Rabbi Dr. David Fox, director of crisis and trauma services for Chai Lifeline.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here