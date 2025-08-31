Expand / Collapse search
GRETA THUNBERG

Greta Thunberg flotilla won't be unloading anything on Gaza's beaches, warns expert

Professor Kraska cites a lack of docking facilities and Israeli blockade as obstacles to Thunberg's large flotilla efforts

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Israel intercepts 'selfie yacht' carrying Greta Thunberg and activists Video

Israel intercepts 'selfie yacht' carrying Greta Thunberg and activists

Chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst provides details on the IDF's detainment of activists who intended to land in Gaza.

Humanitarian aid transported by Greta Thunberg’s second flotilla won’t even reach Gaza because of a lack of docking facilities and Israel’s "lawful" blockade, a maritime expert has said.

As the Swedish activist's boats left Barcelona Sunday, Thunberg was joined by figures, including Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of about 70 boats, is carrying aid including food, water and medicine and hoping to bring this to civilians in the Gaza Strip

The flotilla is expected to be joined by more boats before they reach Gaza around Sep. 14 or 15.

ISRAEL BLOCKS HUMANITARIAN AID INTO GAZA AFTER HAMAS REJECTS CEASEFIRE EXTENSION PROPOSAL

greta thunberg leaves from barcelona

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a boat taking part in a civilian flotilla bound for Gaza, aiming to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

"The whole world knows that this is coming and the IDF is going to maintain a security perimeter out in the water to protect the beaches of Gaza," Professor James Kraska, S.J.D., told Fox News Digital.

"There aren't any port facilities in this area to unload anything and Gaza lacks a port sufficient to receive such a large flotilla. There's a small fishing port, but that's inadequate.

"The U.S. built a temporary port at considerable expense, about $200 million, and dismantled it because the weather and meteorology in the area made it unsustainable," the U.S. Naval War College professor confirmed.

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg waves as she joins a flotilla heading for Gaza with aid. (AP)

Thunberg’s second attempt at leading a flotilla comes amid the ongoing war in Gaza City that has killed more than 63,000 people. 

GRETA THUNBERG DEPORTED FROM ISRAEL AFTER GAZA-BOUND 'SELFIE YACHT' WAS SEIZED

A Palestinian flag aboard a ship

Greta Thunberg stands near a Palestinian flag after boarding the Madleen boat and before setting sail for Gaza along with activists of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition in June. (AP)

At a press conference in Barcelona before she left, Thunberg framed the mission as an act of survival.

"The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive," Thunberg said, alleging that Israel was violating international law by "unlawfully intercepting boats in international waters" and preventing humanitarian aid from reaching civilians.

This is not Thunberg’s first attempt at delivering aid. In June, she was deported after her ship, the Madleen, was stopped by Israeli forces along with 11 others on board.

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: GRETA'S ANTI-ISRAEL STUNT GOES AWRY

Greta Thunberg aboard a flight out of Israel

Israel said it deported Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. (Courtesy)

Professor Kraska emphasized that having Israel's blockade is a lawful operation during an armed conflict to prevent vessels entering, but it must meet certain requirements, including notice, effectiveness, and impartial enforcement.

"Ultimately, there is authority for Israel to defend the blockade," Kraska said. "But it’s not just the law — politics and practical realities are involved as well. Both sides are weighing those dimensions.

"Israel, however, maintains that its maritime security operations, which look like a blockade, are a lawful measure of war and will act to prevent ships from docking.

"There is not one controlling narrative: there is international law, the political situation and the tactical dimension," he added.

