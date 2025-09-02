Washington Post issues correction after falsely reporting Israel left Gaza as part of a 2005 'peace agreement'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post was forced to issue a correction Tuesday after it falsely claimed that Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza was the result of a "peace agreement."

On Sunday, The Post published a lengthy story about the Trump administration's plans to help rebuild Gaza once Israel ends its war with Hamas. The plan includes a voluntary program for Gazans to temporarily relocate to another country in the region during reconstruction.

However, what caught social media attention was how the report described the decades-long dispute over the territory.

"Removing Palestinians from Gaza — through persuasion, compensation or force — has been a subject of debate in Israeli politics since Gaza was first wrested from Egyptian control and occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. Israeli settlers lived alongside Palestinians there until 2005, when a peace agreement mandated their departure," The Post initially wrote before addressing the rise of Hamas in 2006.

Except there was never a peace agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinians.

Critics on X quickly flagged the error, including former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, who called it a "whopper."

"How did this get past the editors? Levy asked.

On Tuesday, the erroneous statement was changed to read, "Israel maintained settlements in Gaza until 2005, when it unilaterally withdrew from the enclave."

The Post appended a correction to the bottom of the report that states, "A previous version of this article incorrectly characterized Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. It was a unilateral action by Israel to remove troops and settler communities, not a peace agreement."

When reached, a spokesperson for The Washington Post pointed to the report's correction and declined to comment further.