Middle East

Washington Post issues correction after falsely reporting Israel left Gaza as part of a 2005 'peace agreement'

A former Israeli spokesman called out the 'whopper' on social media

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Israel plans for an operation to seize control of Gaza City Video

Israel plans for an operation to seize control of Gaza City

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul discusses Israel’s planned takeover of Gaza City amid its conflict with Hamas on ‘Fox News Live.’

The Washington Post was forced to issue a correction Tuesday after it falsely claimed that Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza was the result of a "peace agreement."

On Sunday, The Post published a lengthy story about the Trump administration's plans to help rebuild Gaza once Israel ends its war with Hamas. The plan includes a voluntary program for Gazans to temporarily relocate to another country in the region during reconstruction.

However, what caught social media attention was how the report described the decades-long dispute over the territory. 

NETANYAHU VOWS TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF GAZA STRIP, ‘LIBERATE’ PEOPLE FROM HAMAS

Destoyed buildings

The Washington Post published a report shedding light on the Trump administration's plans for the Gaza Strip after Israel ends its war with Hamas. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images)

"Removing Palestinians from Gaza — through persuasion, compensation or force — has been a subject of debate in Israeli politics since Gaza was first wrested from Egyptian control and occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. Israeli settlers lived alongside Palestinians there until 2005, when a peace agreement mandated their departure," The Post initially wrote before addressing the rise of Hamas in 2006. 

Except there was never a peace agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinians. 

NY TIMES' ERRONEOUS COVER PHOTO OF GAZAN CHILD JOINS SERIES OF MEDIA BLUNDERS FRAMING STORIES AGAINST ISRAEL 

Netanyahu Trump press conference

President Donald Trump made international headlines earlier this year when he vowed to turn Gaza into the "riviera of the Middle East" during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ( Reuters/Leah Millis)

Critics on X quickly flagged the error, including former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, who called it a "whopper."

"How did this get past the editors? Levy asked. 

On Tuesday, the erroneous statement was changed to read, "Israel maintained settlements in Gaza until 2005, when it unilaterally withdrew from the enclave."

The Post appended a correction to the bottom of the report that states, "A previous version of this article incorrectly characterized Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. It was a unilateral action by Israel to remove troops and settler communities, not a peace agreement."

Israel Security Cabinet discusses seizing Gaza City Video

When reached, a spokesperson for The Washington Post pointed to the report's correction and declined to comment further. 

