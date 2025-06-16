Tourists sprayed with water guns by protesters as European anti-tourism trend grows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As European countries continue to grapple with overtourism, some citizens are taking a stand.

Protesters gathered in Barcelona and on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Sunday to protest against travelers to their country by spraying them with water guns, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Demonstrators marched with signs saying, "One more tourist, one less resident," and "Tourist Go Home." The demonstrators are demanding a reworking of their local economy.

NORWAY JOINS THE TOURIST TAX CLUB AS DESTINATIONS IN EUROPE FIGHT BACK AGAINST VISITORS

Spaniard Andreu Martínez humorously told the AP that the use of the squirt guns is to annoy the tourists a bit.

"Barcelona has been handed to the tourists. This is a fight to give Barcelona back to its residents," said Martínez.

He said his rent has risen over 30%, with apartments in his neighborhood continually being rented out for short-term vacations.

"Our lives, as lifelong residents of Barcelona, are coming to an end," he said. "We are being pushed out systematically."

HAWAII ENACTS 'GREEN FEE' ON TOURISTS TO RAISE $100 MILLION ANNUALLY FOR CLIMATE, ECOLOGY PROTECTION

Martínez said many traditional stores have been replaced by souvenir shops, bubble tea shops and burger joints to meet the demand of tourists.

In May, the Spanish government ordered Airbnb to remove about 66,000 vacation rentals for violating local rules, AP reported.

Jaime Rodríguez de Santiago, Airbnb’s general director for Spain and Portugal, told AP that Airbnb is not responsible for overtourism.

"I think a lot of our politicians have found an easy scapegoat to blame for the inefficiencies of their policies in terms of housing and tourism over the last 10, 15, 20 years," said Rodríguez.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Barcelona officials had planned to ban short-term tourist apartment rentals by 2028, FOX Business previously reported.

Short-term rentals in Barcelona have been stagnant for years, remaining at around 10,000 since 2014, according to figures from Barcelona’s City Hall.

Barcelona city data indicates around 850,000 homes exist in Barcelona, making the 10,000 or so short-term rentals a fraction of total housing.

Popular cities across Europe held their own tourism protests, with locals gathering in Venice, Italy, and Lisbon, Portugal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other international vacation destinations have implemented taxes in an effort to curb tourism, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Greek officials, for example, are planning to impose a $22 tax on visitors cruising to Santorini or Mykonos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Venice, Italy, introduced a pilot program in 2024 to charge day trippers a $5.17 (5 euros) entry fee and are now looking to double the tax.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.