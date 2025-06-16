Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Tourists sprayed with water guns by protesters as European anti-tourism trend grows

Protesters march with 'Tourist Go Home' signs as residents claim their rents are soaring amid vacation rentals

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Travel expert unveils hottest destinations for summer 2025, shares tips to plan the perfect cruise Video

Travel expert unveils hottest destinations for summer 2025, shares tips to plan the perfect cruise

Travel expert Colleen Kelly shares the hottest travel destinations for this summer and provides tips for travelers planning a cruise.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As European countries continue to grapple with overtourism, some citizens are taking a stand. 

Protesters gathered in Barcelona and on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Sunday to protest against travelers to their country by spraying them with water guns, The Associated Press (AP) reported. 

Demonstrators marched with signs saying, "One more tourist, one less resident," and "Tourist Go Home." The demonstrators are demanding a reworking of their local economy.

NORWAY JOINS THE TOURIST TAX CLUB AS DESTINATIONS IN EUROPE FIGHT BACK AGAINST VISITORS

Spaniard Andreu Martínez humorously told the AP that the use of the squirt guns is to annoy the tourists a bit.

"Barcelona has been handed to the tourists. This is a fight to give Barcelona back to its residents," said Martínez.

A protester holds a water gun during a protest against overtourism in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AA

A protester is shown with a water gun during a protest against overtourism in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Pau Venteo)

He said his rent has risen over 30%, with apartments in his neighborhood continually being rented out for short-term vacations.

"Our lives, as lifelong residents of Barcelona, are coming to an end," he said. "We are being pushed out systematically."

HAWAII ENACTS 'GREEN FEE' ON TOURISTS TO RAISE $100 MILLION ANNUALLY FOR CLIMATE, ECOLOGY PROTECTION

Martínez said many traditional stores have been replaced by souvenir shops, bubble tea shops and burger joints to meet the demand of tourists. 

In May, the Spanish government ordered Airbnb to remove about 66,000 vacation rentals for violating local rules, AP reported.

Spain Overtourism Protest

Protesters march with signs as residents claim their rents have increased over 30% due to vacation rentals. (AP Photo/Pau Venteo)

Jaime Rodríguez de Santiago, Airbnb’s general director for Spain and Portugal, told AP that Airbnb is not responsible for overtourism.

"I think a lot of our politicians have found an easy scapegoat to blame for the inefficiencies of their policies in terms of housing and tourism over the last 10, 15, 20 years," said Rodríguez.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Barcelona officials had planned to ban short-term tourist apartment rentals by 2028, FOX Business previously reported. 

Short-term rentals in Barcelona have been stagnant for years, remaining at around 10,000 since 2014, according to figures from Barcelona’s City Hall. 

Spanish protesters march against overtourism in Barcelona and Mallorca as residents face rising rents and displacement.

Spanish protesters march against overtourism in Barcelona and Mallorca as residents face rising rents and displacement. (AP Photo/Pau Venteo)

Barcelona city data indicates around 850,000 homes exist in Barcelona, making the 10,000 or so short-term rentals a fraction of total housing.

Popular cities across Europe held their own tourism protests, with locals gathering in Venice, Italy, and Lisbon, Portugal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other international vacation destinations have implemented taxes in an effort to curb tourism, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Greek officials, for example, are planning to impose a $22 tax on visitors cruising to Santorini or Mykonos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Venice, Italy, introduced a pilot program in 2024 to charge day trippers a $5.17 (5 euros) entry fee and are now looking to double the tax.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 