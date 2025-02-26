Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Freed Hamas captive tells harrowing story

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Freed Hamas hostage tells UN Security Council of the 'pure hell' of Gaza captivity

- Jewish Hollywood group condemns pro-Gaza pins to be worn at Oscars

- Teachers' union disavows 'offensive images' amid accusations of antisemitism

TOP STORY: Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani briefed the U.N. Security Council on her experience in Hamas captivity and made a plea for all the hostages to be released from "pure hell." "Being here today is a miracle, but I’m here to tell you we have no time," Argamani told the Security Council. She spoke about witnessing horrors, not receiving medical care and being held in dire conditions.

VIDEO: Attorney General Pam Bondi said anti-Israel student protesters who are in the United States on visas "need to be kicked out of the country." WATCH HERE:

OSCARS SNUB ISRAEL: Jewish activists are blasting a Hollywood pro-Palestinian group over its push to get Oscars attendees to wear pro-Gaza pins to the industry's premiere awards night this Sunday. The Brigade, a group of more than 700 filmmakers, PR people and studio executives, called out Artists4Ceasefire after learning of the other group's plans. "That pin is no symbol of peace," read a statement from The Brigade. "It is the emblem of Jewish bloodshed."

BUNGLING BBC: The BBC was forced to apologize after unintentionally profiling a Hamas member’s son in a Gaza documentary. "Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone," followed four young people with ages ranging from 10-24 living in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. One was 13-year-old Abdullah, who also narrates the film. The film soon faced backlash after it was revealed that Abdullah was, in fact, the son of Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.

TEACHING ANTISEMITISM: The Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) is removing links to websites with controversial materials after being accused of spreading antisemitism. The union shared educational resources that contained offensive images criticizing Israel, including a dollar bill folded into a Star of David alongside criticism of foreign aid to Israel, a poster showing what appears to be an armed Palestinian with the words "What was taken by force can only be returned by force," and a children’s book referring to Zionists as a "group of bullies."

BOOTED FROM BARNARD: Two Barnard College students in New York City have been expelled for their alleged roles in disrupting the first session of the History of Modern Israel course last month. The two unidentified students banged on drums and chanted "free Palestine" during the course, which was held on Jan. 21, the Jewish Insider reported.

PRESIDENT'S PRIORITY: Leo Terrell, senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights who is heading up a new Justice Department Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, told Fox News Digital that the president has directed his task force "to use every tool in our toolbox as Department of Justice to stop this antisemitic behavior."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Yossi Zur, whose son was just 17 when he was killed by a terrorist bombing in Haifa, explains why he hates seeing Israel trade terrorists for hostages.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I believe that you all, the international community, must understand that the hostages are in hell." Noa Argamani, newly freed Hamas hostage, addressing UN Security Council.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here