Israel's ambassador slams UN's silence on Hamas: 'Has no resolutions'

UNITED NATIONS — Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon is demanding the international body break its silence on Hamas’ atrocities not only on Oct. 7, 2023, but in the months since then, as released hostages detail the brutal conditions in which they were held.

"We demand justice for all of them to come back, and the U.N. should pass a resolution condemning Hamas," Danon said while speaking to the press on Monday. "Since October 7 it never happened."

Since the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, which kicked off the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the U.N .has passed several resolutions regarding Israel, but not one condemning Hamas by name.

"The U.N. has held countless emergency meetings on Israel, it has passed endless resolutions, but when terrorists massacred a baby and a child and then mutilated them, the U.N. has no resolutions to offer," Danon said.

Danon’s demand comes days after Israel received the bodies of Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Oded Lifshitz.

In response to a Fox News Digital request for comment, the U.N. secretary-general's spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said that "even in the absence of such resolution on Hamas, the Secretary-General has clearly and explicitly condemned Hamas terror actions more than 100 times in public speeches or statements since October 7th."

"We have been very clear, including last week in my briefings, that we condemn the parading of bodies and displaying of the coffins of the deceased hostages, including the Bibas family, in the manner it was done by Hamas, which is both abhorrent and appalling," Dujarric added.

When asked to comment on Israel’s assessment of how the Bibas children were killed, Durjarric said, "It is vital that a full accounting be done on how the two children were killed."

The IDF spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said forensic evidence shows that those who murdered the two boys did so "with their bare hands." Danon referenced the brutal murder in his remarks, adding that the perpetrators mutilated the two young boys’ bodies to make it look as though they had been killed in an airstrike, something Hamas claimed in November 2023.

During a memorial for the Bibas family and Oded Lifshitz, an emotional Danon said, "This is a grief that will echo throughout Jewish history. We will never forget. We will never forgive."

The memorial event, which opened with a video montage of the Bibas family before and during the Oct. 7 attacks, also included remarks by Argentina's U.N. Ambassador Francisco Fabián Tropepi.

"We cannot allow these atrocities to be forgotten. We cannot allow those responsible to remain unpunished," Tropepi said. "What happened on October 7 was not just another attack in the history of this conflict, it was an act of terrorism of unprecedented brutality."

The Bibas family held both Israeli and Argentinean citizenship. Argentine President Javier Milei declared two days of mourning for the slain mother and her children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Milei in a post on X, saying the declaration "should serve as an inspiration to all leaders of the civilized world."

"We will not stop raising our voice until every hostage still in Gaza is brought home, until the terrorists of Hamas are defeated, until the world fully understands the magnitude of horror these people endured," Tropepi said.