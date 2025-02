UNITED NATIONS – Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani briefed the U.N. Security Council on her experience in Hamas captivity and made a plea for all the hostages to be released from "pure hell."

"Being here today is a miracle, but I’m here to tell you we have no time," Argamani told the Security Council. She spoke about witnessing horrors, not receiving medical care and being held in dire conditions.

A video of Argamani’s kidnapping from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, went viral as she was forced on to a motorcycle by Hamas terrorists and dragged into Gaza.

"I believe that you all, the international community, must understand that the hostages are in hell."

Argamani, who spent eight months in Hamas captivity before being rescued by Israeli soldiers, said the hostages feel as though they have been "abandoned by the world."

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon praised Argamani’s "bravery and dignity," telling the council, "Noa Argamani is not just a witness or a victim of Hamas' cruelty, she is a survivor."

Even after Argamani told her story, which many on the council acknowledged was harrowing, much of the U.N. Security Council’s session was focused on Israel’s actions throughout the war in Gaza. Several speakers offered brief acknowledgments of Argamani’s testimony before launching into criticisms of Israel.

Danon told the press, "Unfortunately, we don't have high expectations of the council. The very fact that since Oct. 7, they were not able to pass a resolution about the hostages, about the atrocities of Oct. 7, it speaks for itself."

However, the ambassador thanked the U.S., the U.K., Greece and France for discussing the hostages and the brutal murders of the Bibas family.

During her briefing, Argamani made a plea for the release of her partner, Avinatan Or, who was also kidnapped at the Nova music festival and who remains captive in Gaza.

"Until Avinatan returns, my heart is in captivity," Argamani told the Security Council.

Israel and Hamas entered a ceasefire agreement in January and are in Phase One in which 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees will be exchanged for the remaining hostages. However, Israel delayed its most recent release of prisoners in protest of Hamas’ treatment of the hostages, including forcing them to participate in ceremonies.