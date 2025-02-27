Jewish Hollywood group condemns pro-Gaza pins to be worn at Oscars as emblems ‘of Jewish bloodshed’

A pro-Jewish Hollywood activist group is blasting a pro-Palestinian Hollywood group over its push to get Oscars attendees to wear pro-Gaza pins to the industry’s premiere awards night this Sunday.

The Brigade, a group of more than 700 filmmakers, PR people and studio executives in support of Israel following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in the country, called out Artists4Ceasefire in a public statement this week after learning of the group’s plans to get industry figures to wear the red pins at this season’s awards shows, including the Academy Awards.

"Today, we will not be silent," reads the statement. "That pin is no symbol of peace. It is the emblem of Jewish bloodshed."

REMAINS OF SHIRI BIBAS POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED AFTER EVENTUALLY BEING HANDED OVER BY HAMAS

The Brigade composed the statement in response to the pro-Palestinian group’s notice encouraging its members to wear the pins. Deadline.com obtained and redacted a portion of one of the emails sent out to various individual Hollywood figures by an Artist4Ceasefire representative last week.

"I’m reaching out to see if <REDACTED> might consider wearing an Artists4Ceasefire pin at the ceremony this weekend and add her name to our letter," the letter read, specifically referring to the Spirit Awards that occurred on Sunday.

The pro-Israel group expressed outrage over the fact that the Arrtist4Ceasefire message was sent out the same day that Israeli authorities confirmed the murders of Israeli children Kfir and Ariel Bibas at the hands of Hamas.

REMAINS OF SHIRI BIBAS, MOM OF TWO KILLED, ALLEGEDLY RETURNED TO ISRAEL FOLLOWING HAMAS' BROKEN PROMISE

The two children were 10 months and 4 years old when they were kidnapped by the terror group and held hostage in Gaza. Their parents, Yarden and Shiri Bibas, were also taken hostage. However, Yarden, the father, was the only one who survived his captivity.

The terror group transferred the bodies of the Bibas family, and those of other hostages, to Israel on Feb. 20.

The Brigade’s statement read, "On Feb. 20, the same day the world learned 10-month-old Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother Ariel were strangled to death by their terrorist captors in Gaza, you doubled down — urging celebrities to proudly wear your bloodstained red hand pin. Have you no shame?"

TRUMP ADMIN GUTS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT'S ASSOCIATION IN BID TO END ‘MONOPOLY’ OF ‘DC JOURNALISTS’

The statement continued, noting how offensive the pins are to Jewish people.

"In 2000, Palestinian terrorists in Ramallah lynched two innocent Israelis, ripped them apart limb by limb, and held up their blood-soaked hands to a cheering mob. That infamous image is now your ‘ceasefire’ badge."

Artists4Ceasefire has previously described the pin, stating, "the red background [is] to symbolize the urgency of the call to save lives. The orange hand conveys the beautiful community of people from all backgrounds that have come together in support of centering our shared humanity. The heart being cradled in the center of the hand is an invitation for us to lead with our hearts, always, to lead with love."

Several Hollywood A-listers donned Artists4Ceasefire’s pins during the 2024 Academy Awards, including pop star Billie Eilish and "Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo.

Artists4Ceasefire did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.