Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Biden blasted before SOTU, plus the pastor and the swastika

- Pro-Palestinian protesters tried to derail President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech Thursday night, accusing him of ‘genocide’ outside the U.S. Capitol.

- Survivor of Hamas terror attack on Israel recounts pain of losing 'angel' boyfriend on Oct. 7

- Retired pastor confronted after drawing swastika on Jewish neighbor's groceries

TOP STORY: About 100 protesters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday night, declaring that President Joe Biden's ‘legacy is genocide.’ The display points up the difficulty Biden faces in dealing with the war in Gaza that was sparked by Hamas' massacre of more than 1,000 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7. The protesters blocked an intersection on Constitution Avenue, though no arrests were reported.

VIDEO: Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan accused Israel’s military of killing more than 100 innocent Palestinians in Gaza this week and then lying about it, equating these actions to ones performed by Russian President Vladimir and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against their enemies.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: A prominent United Methodist church leader who retired last year was caught drawing a swastika on his Jewish neighbor's grocery bags in December. In a video shared Monday on social media, a California woman approaches her neighbor after her front porch camera catches him scribbling a symbol on a box of seltzer sitting on her doorstep and returning to the scene.

‘LIKE A LIGHT’: A survivor of the Supernova music festival terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023 shared her harrowing account of survival — and how she is processing the immense grief of losing her "angel" boyfriend, David Newman, who was by Hamas terrorists.

ROYAL WEIGHS IN: Prince William condemned antisemitism during a visit to a London synagogue. The royal said he and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism. "I’m here today to reassure you all that people do care, people do listen and we can’t let that keep going," he said.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "This heartbreakingly one of many acts of antisemitism that is part of a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred in Philadelphia and across the country. These types of acts are dangerous and will not be tolerated," 76ers owner David Adelman tells Fox News Digital.

