Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to disrupt SOTU near Capitol: 'Biden's legacy is genocide'

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside President Biden’s State of the Union on Thursday night in an apparent attempt to disrupt proceedings.

About 100 protesters showed up at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night, about an hour before Biden was set to deliver his State of the Union address.

Protesters could be seen holding up a sign that said, "Biden’s legacy is genocide."

Photos from the scene showed protesters, many of them wearing face masks, blocking the street.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital, "MPD is monitoring First Amendment activity at this location and no arrests have been made at this time."

Fox 5 DC reported earlier in the day that another pro-Palestine protest had taken place nearby in Lafayette Square around 6 p.m. ET.

Police say one person was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

The protests further highlight the growing animosity Biden faces within his own party from activists calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and demanding the president do more to address the issue of civilian loss of life in Gaza.

Recent Fox News polling showed that support for Palestinians among Democrats has increased 17 points since October.

That shift among Democrats leads to a starker party divide now (43% siding with Israelis vs. 42% siding with Palestinians) than in October (59% vs. 25%).

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET time to a joint session of Congress inside the Capitol.