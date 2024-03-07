Expand / Collapse search
Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to disrupt SOTU near Capitol: 'Biden's legacy is genocide'

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
SOTU protest is nothing, just wait until Chicago: Fleischer Video

SOTU protest is nothing, just wait until Chicago: Fleischer

Mollie Hemingway and Ari Fleischer discuss the pro-Hamas protesters attempting to disrupt the State of the Union on "The Ingraham Angle."

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside President Biden’s State of the Union on Thursday night in an apparent attempt to disrupt proceedings.

About 100 protesters showed up at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night, about an hour before Biden was set to deliver his State of the Union address.

Protesters could be seen holding up a sign that said, "Biden’s legacy is genocide."

Photos from the scene showed protesters, many of them wearing face masks, blocking the street.

BIDEN UNDER FIRE FOR MIDDLE EAST POLICY; CRITICS CHARGE HE'S PREVENTING 'ISRAEL FROM WINNING'

Demonstrators with Jewish Voice for Peace attempt to block President Biden's motorcade route during a Pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024. (Kent Nishimura)

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital, "MPD is monitoring First Amendment activity at this location and no arrests have been made at this time."

Fox 5 DC reported earlier in the day that another pro-Palestine protest had taken place nearby in Lafayette Square around 6 p.m. ET.   

Police say one person was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

The protests further highlight the growing animosity Biden faces within his own party from activists calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and demanding the president do more to address the issue of civilian loss of life in Gaza.

Recent Fox News polling showed that support for Palestinians among Democrats has increased 17 points since October. 

SURVIVOR OF HAMAS TERROR ATTACK ON ISRAEL RECOUNTS PAIN, GRIEF OF LOSING 'ANGEL' BOYFRIEND ON OCT 7

Demonstrators with Jewish Voice for Peace attempt to block President Biden's motorcade route during a Pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024. (Kent Nishimura)

That shift among Democrats leads to a starker party divide now (43% siding with Israelis vs. 42% siding with Palestinians) than in October (59% vs. 25%).

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Biden (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET time to a joint session of Congress inside the Capitol.

