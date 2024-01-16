Trump wins Iowa caucuses, GOP presidential primary battle moves on to New Hampshire and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

LOUD AND CLEAR - Fox News Voter Analysis breaks down key groups that pushed Trump to victory at the Iowa caucuses. Continue reading…

SETTING THE STAGE - GOP presidential primary battle moves on to New Hampshire after Trump dominates in Iowa. Continue reading…

WHAT'S NEXT? - Questions swirl about DeSantis campaign after governor lands second-place finish in Iowa. Continue reading…

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN – Senate to begin vote on another temporary funding patch on Tuesday. Continue reading …

LET THAT SINK IN - See the average cost of an American home in the decade you were born. Continue reading…











POLITICS

‘FULL BLOWN MELTDOWN’– Black lawmaker shuts down 'enraged' protester calling him 'racist' during pro-Trump speech. Continue reading …

OUT OF THE RACE – Vivek Ramaswamy ends presidential bid following Iowa caucuses. Continue reading …

BAND-AID SOLUTION – Bill to avoid government shutdown likely to pass despite right-wing rebellion. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?’ – Georgia DA Fani Willis taking heat for 'reckless,' 'stupid' alleged relationship with prosecutor in Trump case. Continue reading …

‘NOT DONE INTENTIONALLY’ – Former Harvard professor argues Claudine Gay's infractions were not malicious. Continue reading …

HOME FREE? – Denver mayor 'ecstatic' about housing goal, but many advocates aren't happy. Continue reading …

‘REWRITE WITH AN AGENDA’ – AI replaces ‘woke’ TV translators who inserted liberal language into Japanese art. Continue reading …







OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – The most important thing Donald Trump had going for him in Iowa with evangelicals. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Biden's trillion-dollar climate agenda is blowing up and John Kerry has a lot to answer for. Continue reading …







IN OTHER NEWS

BUSTED – Police uncover bizarre squatting scheme involving dead man's property. Continue reading …

‘A LOT OF SUPPORT’ – Harrison Ford credits wife with holding him up during legendary career. Continue reading …

GRAB THE TISSUES – 101-year-old Army vet shares emotional first meeting with great-great-grandchild. Continue reading …

'DIVERSITY’ DILEMMA – Shock over FAA's push to hire workers with 'severe intellectual' disabilities. Continue reading …

PULLING FOR YOU – Skier appears to pull child in a carrier through snow-covered streets of Buffalo, New York. Check it out! See video …



WATCH

ARI FLEISCHER – Trump uniquely understands the American voter. See video …

MIKE HUCKABEE – Iowa caucuses tell you who will not be president. See video …









FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"Now, more than two years later, despite everything the media has done to try to prop him up, it's not just Joe Biden's physical decline that's evident. There's chaos breaking out all over. The invasion at the southern border has already fundamentally changed America and, of course, that's what Biden's people wanted. Inflation – that's dipped slightly – but Americans’ buying power has taken a major hit. Groceries that cost you $100 in December of 2019 cost you $125 by the end of 2023."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

