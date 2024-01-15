Black GOP lawmaker shuts down 'enraged' protester calling him 'racist' during pro-Trump speech

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, mixed it up with a heckler while campaigning for former President Trump in Iowa on Monday after the audience member began shouting at him and accusing Trump of being "racist."

"Tonight, at the Timberline Caucus, as I spoke on behalf of President Trump an enraged man attempted to stop my speech," Hunt posted on X on Monday night from Iowa. "He shouted Trump was ‘racist.’ You know, the same tired trope we’ve heard over and over again.

"But on this day, of all days, Martin Luther King Day, the people of Iowa, just like President Trump judge me not by the color of my skin but by the content of my character. The anti-Trump movement is in full blown meltdown."

In the video of the exchange, an audience member can be heard interrupting Hunt and saying, "How can a Black man do this on Martin Luther King Day?"

The man accused Hunt of "degrading himself" and "turning his back" on Black people as he attempted to confront Hunt before being held back by other members of the audience.

The man, who appeared to be African-American like Hunt, was eventually removed from the room by members of the crowd, sparking applause from the audience.

"I come from a district in Houston, Texas that's a majority white district and I won by 30 points," Hunt said after the protester was escorted out. "Because on days like this I realize I am literally being judged not by the color of my skin but on the content of my character."

Hunt added that when he "walks into rooms like this" he doesn't "see race color or creed" but rather his "fellow Americans."

Trump won Monday night's Iowa Caucus by a commanding margin, beating his closest challenger by almost 30 points as votes continued to roll in after midnight.