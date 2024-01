Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he was "ecstatic" about meeting his goal of getting 1,000 homeless population off the Colorado capital's streets, but critics from both sides of the aisle say there's far more to be done.

Johnston told Fox News Digital the benchmark he set was "incredibly ambitious." He took office in July and declared homelessness a public emergency, and the city spent $45 million on its efforts, amounting to roughly $45,000 per person.

"We are ecstatic about the results," he said. "As of December 31, we moved 1,135 people off the streets and into housing. So we surpassed that goal, which is great. And even more importantly now, when you come to visit Denver, there is not a single encampment left in all of central Denver, which has not been true for as long as I can remember, so it both got people off the streets and into housing and also got back open all of our sidewalks and public parks and streets for everybody to use. It feels like a different world here in Denver than it did just five months ago."

Johnston's office said 311 people died outside in Denver last year - a tragic record - but there were no more outdoor deaths reported in the city after Dec. 10.

The city touted closing more than 10 encampments that had marred the cityscape, acquiring and opening 1,173 units in four converted hotels and three micro-communities, and increasing city shelter capacity by 35%, as well as what they said was enthusiastic partnerships with local community leaders and businesses.

He acknowledged some locals were unhappy with the idea, which is trying to solve a problem that had one local activist dumping human excrement on City Hall steps in protest last year.

"There were folks that were upset we were going to open homeless hotels in their neighborhood, but what we knew was people were going to be far more successful in these environments where we had 24-hour security, we had staffing, we had mental health supports and workforce training and addiction supports," he said.

Not everyone is excited, though.

The Denver Gazette, an offshoot of The Gazette based in Colorado Springs, assailed Johnston's claims in an editorial earlier this month, saying it was a hollow victory at best.

"Sure, the effort did get some people off the streets for however long that lasts," the editorial board wrote. "Authorities dismantled some of the wretched shantytowns that have sprouted up around the city in disregard of the law. It’s short-term relief for beleaguered homeowners and embattled small businesses that endured the stench, noise, rowdy behavior, panhandling, petty crime and blight.

"Yet, the mayor’s approach is unlikely to achieve any lasting success because it is fundamentally flawed. Simply housing people temporarily as an end in itself is, in fact, a dead end. It’s a costly one, too, at about $45,000 per person housed."

The conservative-leaning board said the focus on housing and not the roots of addiction were misguided.

"That ignores the cumulative, extensive damage they have done to themselves through substance abuse. It politely sidesteps their need to mend their ways," the Gazette argued. "That’s why it’s a sure bet most of those ‘housed’ in the mayor’s six-month blitz will be back on the streets sooner or later — reportedly, some already are — still dependent on drugs or alcohol. Until then, they’ll be dependent on the kindness of taxpayers. All the while, few will make the return to a more productive life or even get back on their feet."

Andy McNulty, a Colorado civil rights attorney, told NBC News that Johnston's approach was superficial.

"There is no pathway to permanent housing," he told the outlet. "Denver is too expensive and there isn’t enough affordable housing to go around. You can’t just put people in hotel rooms and expect to solve the problem."

Denver resident Cheris Kline Berlinberg told NBC News that Johnston's plan didn't take the input of local residents into proper account.

"It was too much, too fast. He sacrificed and experimented with the community. It’s being forced down our throat," Berlinberg said. "Something has to be done to help the homeless, but the mayor has a responsibility to those already living in the community.

In response to critics, a Johnston spokesperson sent Fox News Digital a statement.

"Our top priority has always been to help people get indoors and access the services they need to get back in their feet. That’s why our House1000 initiative ensured that every single hotel and micro-community has on-site mental health care, addiction treatment, and workforce training for residents. Once moved in, residents work with case managers and on-site providers to develop a path to stability through treatment, benefit navigation, and housing support. Through regular case management on-site, residents in need of treatment are given the support they need. Our ultimate goal with this initiative is to get people the support they need to move on to permanent housing and move in a positive direction in their lives.

"We also know that while we hit our goal of housing more than 1,000 Denverites before the end of the year, this work is far from over. That’s why Mayor Johnston worked diligently to secure 500 housing vouchers to get people into permanent housing once they’ve stabilized. Mayor Johnston also set an ambitious goal to build or preserve 3,000 additional units of permanently affordable housing so that the people who work in Denver and serve Denver can afford to live here."