Harrison Ford is beyond grateful to have his wife Calista Flockhart by his side for the past 20 years.

During his acceptance speech for the Career Achievement Award during Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards, Ford became visibly choked up as he spoke about what she means to him.

"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support," he told the audience. When the camera cut to Flockhart, she had tears in her eyes as well.

"And I need a lot of support," he added with a smile.

Ford and Flockhart married in 2010, after eight years of dating.

They first met during the 2002 Golden Globes, where Ford was being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Flockhart was nominated for best actress in a comedy for her hit series, "Ally McBeal."

"Ally McBeal" would wrap up its final season that same year, and Flockhart began to step back from the spotlight.

Though she continued working on series like "Brothers & Sisters" and "Supergirl," she also focused on raising her son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

In a 2012 interview with The Guardian following the end of "Brothers & Sisters," Flockhart revealed her son and family were her top priority.

"…right now I'm focusing on sixth grade, football games and getting through homework. I have no big plan. I'm a normal mom and yes, I'm also a theater junkie, but my family is my priority. That's what guides me," she told the outlet.

In a 2008 Reader’s Digest interview, Ford praised his wife’s parenting skills.

"She's a mother by choice. She adopted Liam before we met, as a single parent, which is an awesome responsibility to take," he said. "She's devoted herself to Liam and has done a really wonderful job raising him. I'm happy to now have a part of the job."

Ford formally adopted Liam after marrying Flockhart in 2010.

As Flockhart took longer breaks between projects, Ford continued working steadily throughout the 2000s and 2010s, including returning to the franchises that made him famous with "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Blade Runner 2049."

Now that Liam is grown, and a recent college graduate, the couple is looking toward a future as empty nesters, and possibly co-stars.

In January 2023, Ford told People during the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, "Shrinking," that he and Flockhart would "love to find one we could do together.… But, yeah, haven’t found one yet."

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," Ford said, adding that his wife is "enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

Flockhart will next appear in the FX series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," premiering Jan. 31.

Ford has a role in the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World," due in 2025, and is continuing his work on the TV series "1923" and "Shrinking."

And all the while, he remains grateful for Flockhart’s support.

During last summer’s world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the Cannes Film Festival, Ford was honored with a surprise Palme d’Or.

During his acceptance speech, Ford was near tears, and he thanked not only his fans but his wife.

Per Variety, Ford said, "I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful."

He reiterated his appreciation of her support at the film’s U.S. premiere, telling Access Hollywood, "It’s everything. She grants me the time and the energy to pursue my passion."