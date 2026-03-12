Kyler Murray signs with Vikings, creates QB competition with JJ McCarthy after Cardinals release: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyler Murray is heading north, joining the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal after his release by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Murray now creates serious competition for J.J. McCarthy, the 2024 NFL Draft’s No. 10 overall pick who hasn’t had the best of starts to his early career.

The Cardinals still owe Murray $36.8 million, which makes this a veteran league minimum deal for the Vikings — a low-risk, high-reward signing that could bode well for head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Murray reportedly visited the Vikings on Thursday, and the belief was he wouldn’t leave the building without a contract ironed out.

The Vikings were reported as the "overwhelming favorite" to land Murray despite having McCarthy entering his third season in 2026.

McCarthy, who didn’t play his rookie year due to a season-ending injury in the preseason, got his first taste of regular-season NFL football in 2025. But McCarthy struggled despite a 6-4 record in 10 games, as injuries cost him time on the sideline yet again.

Murray’s addition confirms McCarthy’s status at quarterback is in limbo.

But Murray has had his own roller-coaster, seven-year tenure with Arizona, going 38-48-1 in 87 games. He apologized to Cardinals fans last week, confirming the team’s intentions to release him despite still owing him $36.8 million in guaranteed money from his five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed in 2022.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray wrote on X. "I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed."

Last season, Murray went 2-3 in his five games, throwing for six touchdowns and three interceptions before a foot injury knocked him out the rest of the way. Jacoby Brissett, who figures to take over as the team’s starter in the second year of the two-year deal he signed last offseason with the franchise, took over for Murray and thrived despite what the record said. He threw for a career-high 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Cardinals, though, finished 3-14, and the franchise went in a different direction and fired head coach Jonathan Gannon. Mike LaFleur, who served as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, is his replacement heading into 2026.

But, early in his Cardinals tenure, Murray was a player to build around after making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021, the latter of which he threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 423 yards with five scores on the ground. He also rushed for 819 yards with 11 rushing scores in 2020, a part of his game that made him so electric.

Injuries, though, have hampered Murray’s career, including a torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season that resulted in him missing nine games in 2023. Then, after a full 17-game season in 2024, he injured a foot.

Zooming out, Murray’s addition to the Vikings leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers truly leaning on Aaron Rodgers to return in 2026, as they’ve been waiting for his decision to reunite with new head coach Mike McCarthy or not. The New York Jets (Geno Smith), Miami Dolphins (Malik Willis) and Atlanta Falcons (Tua Tagovailoa) made moves this week at the position.

