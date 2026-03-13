Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Middle East

4 US service members killed in refueling aircraft crash in Iraq

Four US service members were killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq, CENTCOM confirms

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four U.S. service members were killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq around 2 p.m. ET, U.S. Central Command confirmed early Friday. Four of the six crew members aboard the aircraft have been confirmed dead as rescue efforts continue.

kc-135 refueling tanker

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling tanker aircraft takes off from the Kadena Air Base airfield in Kadena town, west of Okinawa, southern Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.  (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Officials said the loss of the aircraft was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire.

The identities of the service members are being withheld pending notification of next of kin and will be released 24 hours after those notifications are complete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue