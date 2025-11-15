Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Four officers wounded in Kansas shooting; no active public threat

Three sheriff's deputies and one highway patrol trooper shot Saturday morning, conditions not released

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Kansas City business owner fed up with crime Video

Kansas City business owner fed up with crime

Donutology founder Andrew Cameron joins ‘America Reports’ to share how rising crime in Kansas City is hurting his business and the growing frustration among fellow local owners.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after multiple law enforcement officers were shot Saturday in Osage County.

KBI officials said the shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. local time, at a home north of 113th Street and S Topeka Boulevard.

The wounded officers include three Osage County sheriff's deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper, according to the KBI.

Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle

Four law enforcement officers were wounded in the shooting, officials said. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA Today Network)

KANSAS POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER BEING SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALL

Their conditions were not immediately released.

There is no active threat to the public, according to authorities. 

A general view of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office

The shooting happened in Osage County, Kansas. (Alon Skuy for Fox News Digital )

MAUI OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY, POLICE CHIEF CALLS HER ‘THE FINEST OF US’

It is unclear if there have been any arrests.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) confirmed on social media it sent officers to assist "a developing situation," and none of its officers were injured.

Police lights flashing at night

It is unclear if there were any arrests made after the shooting. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The TPD and Kansas Highway Patrol referred Fox News Digital inquiries to the KBI, which did not immediately respond to additional inquiries.

Breaking news. Check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue