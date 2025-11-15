Four officers wounded in Kansas shooting; no active public threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after multiple law enforcement officers were shot Saturday in Osage County.

KBI officials said the shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. local time, at a home north of 113th Street and S Topeka Boulevard.

The wounded officers include three Osage County sheriff's deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper, according to the KBI.

Their conditions were not immediately released.

There is no active threat to the public, according to authorities.

It is unclear if there have been any arrests.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) confirmed on social media it sent officers to assist "a developing situation," and none of its officers were injured.

The TPD and Kansas Highway Patrol referred Fox News Digital inquiries to the KBI, which did not immediately respond to additional inquiries.

Breaking news. Check back for updates.