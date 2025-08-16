Maui officer killed in line of duty, police chief calls her ‘the finest of us’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maui police officer was shot and killed Friday while responding to reports of a person firing a rifle in the area of the old sugar mill, according to police and reports.

The officer, who has not been identified, was fatally struck in Paia, located on the northern coast of the island of Maui, Hawaii, the Maui Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect, who also has not been named, has been taken into custody.

"The Maui Police Department is deeply saddened to confirm that earlier this evening, one of our officers was fatally injured in an officer-involved shooting," the brief statement reads.

"This is a tragic loss for our department and our community. Out of respect for the officer’s family and loved ones, we are not releasing further details at this time. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available. We ask for the community’s patience and support as we work through this difficult time together."

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier told Hawaii News Now that officers responded to an illegal shooting call in the area of the old sugar mill when they encountered the suspect who was firing what police believe to be a rifle.

"Our officer suffered a round in her chest area. Officers returned fire. The subject was shot in the lower hip area and is in custody," Pelletier said.

Pelletier called the officer a true hero of the community and within the profession.

"She was the finest of us, and we are grateful for her," he said. "This is an absolute tragedy. This is a dark day in the history of the Maui Police Department and our community."

"It’s something that none of us ever expect will happen, although we prepare for it, and it’s just absolutely horrible," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Maui police for additional information.