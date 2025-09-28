Kansas police officer dies after being shot while responding to domestic violence call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer was killed in the line of duty in Kansas on Saturday night while responding to a domestic violence call, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

According to the Hays Police Department, police responded to a report of a domestic violence situation on Downing Street in Hays, Kansas.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire.

The officer was hit and taken to a nearby hospital. The officer was later pronounced deceased. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said that no additional suspects are being sought in connection with the incident. The officer has not yet been identified.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has since assumed responsibility for leading the investigation into the shooting.

"On Sept. 27 at 10:58 p.m., Hays Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 2200 block of Downing Street. Upon arrival, the suspect fired at the responding officer," police said in a statement.

