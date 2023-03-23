Former US swim champ Jamie Cail died in Virgin Islands a month ago and it's unclear how

What happened to Jamie Cail?

The 42-year-old former American competitive swimming champion's cause and manner of death remain a mystery more than a month after her death in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where police say her boyfriend told them he found her unresponsive around midnight on Feb. 21.

A Virgin Islands Police Department spokesman told Fox News Digital last Friday that that her toxicology results were still pending, and he would have an update to share on the case later in the day.

It never came, and the VIPD has not responded to multiple inquiries throughout the following week.

Police had quickly opened a criminal investigation into her death and have been asking anyone with information on the case to contact detectives, call 911 or reach out to Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

The 911 call came in around 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 21.

In a statement, the department said Cail's boyfriend told investigators he found her on the floor after coming home from a bar around midnight to check on her.

He and another unnamed person transported Cail to a clinic in a private vehicle, where staff could not revive her.

Police have not officially identified the boyfriend, but numerous sources on the island and in the U.S. tell Fox News Digital he is Kamal "Six Pack" Thomas, a 34-year-old originally from Georgia who served time in prison in connection with the 2007 murder of a Pennsylvania man.

Jamie Cockayne, 21, was killed on June 19, 2007, after a bar fight in St. John.

Thomas and a group of men were convicted, but through years of appeals, he avoided the top charge of first-degree murder and wound up in prison for assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas has a link to another American death as well. One of his accomplices in Cockayne's death was shot in a drive-by shooting in 2006, according to the St. Thomas Source , a local news site.

In the car was Mekel Blash, who court records show was later convicted of the stabbing death of Jimmy Malfetti, a New Jersey man killed during a home invasion robbery while staying at a guest house on a luxury St. John property.

The VIPD entered into a consent decree with the federal government in 2009 over concerns about its use of force.

As a result, an independent monitor has been submitting reports on a regular basis for over a decade – and many of them point to investigatory missteps on a regular basis as the department struggles to comply with its agreement.