Feds subpoena Dolton, Illinois records tied to ousted 'Super Mayor' Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend

A federal subpoena has been issued requesting records from self-proclaimed "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard and others as authorities pursue a criminal investigation tied to the ousted mayor.

The subpoena was signed on Feb. 25, the day Henyard, a Democrat, lost the mayoral primary in Dolton, Illinois, by a landslide. The subpoena is tied to a development project involving land once reportedly owned by Henyard's boyfriend, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

The summons demanded a number of documents from 2014 until now, including copies of citations, code violations, emails, phone calls and text messages between property owners, tenants and village personnel. It also requested correspondence between property owners, tenants and village of Dolton personnel. The personnel included Henyard's boyfriend, Kamal Woods.

The subpoena is the latest development in an ongoing federal probe into the activities of Henyard while she was serving as village mayor and township supervisor.

The Chicago suburb has faced a series of subpoenas during Henyard's tumultuous mayoral term.

One subpoena served in April requested personnel and disciplinary files for almost 30 individuals.

Another subpoena requested all documents related to indicted village administrator Keith Freeman and several companies he’s involved with. Federal authorities have accused him of making false statements and not reporting income in his bankruptcy petition.

Henyard, whose administration has been under fire for alleged financial mismanagement, was ousted with nearly 88% of the vote in the village's mayoral primary on Feb. 25.

Trustee Jason House, once an ally of Henyard, ran on a platform of transparency, pledging to restore accountability in Dolton’s government.

"Not only is Ms. Henyard depriving the public of what they deserve, it’s costing the village money," House said on Election Day. "Day one, every record will be turned over."

Henyard, who assumed office in 2021, has been heavily criticized by residents over her various scandals.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, also a Democrat, was hired last year to investigate Henyard’s handling of Dolton's funds. The probe revealed that the village's general fund had diminished from a $5.6 million surplus in 2022 to a $3.6 million deficit in 2024, raising concerns about questionable credit card purchases and a lack of financial accountability.

She has also been accused of civil rights violations, and is facing numerous lawsuits over her alleged corruption.

Henyard's scandal-plagued tenure included a viral video in January when she was seen throwing herself into a brawl during a Thornton Township Board of Trustees meeting, after activist Jedidiah Brown had some strong words for Henyard.

"You've been a half-a-- mayor. But if you wanted to get up here and earn some respect, then you should have been able to respond to Lori Lightfoot's report about credit cards. You want to talk about them not coming to work, but we've been hearing what you've been doing while you've been at work," Brown said during the public comment section of the township meeting.

"And I'm going to give away the rest of my time because I think, on behalf of the Black Cookout Association, that we better take a vote… that we're going to exchange your Black a-- for Stephanie to be the newer member.… So all those against it say, ‘nay.’ All those in favor say, ‘aye.’"

"You gone, b----," Brown concluded.

The room quickly devolved into chaos, as bystander video showed Woods and Brown throwing punches at one another in the back of the room. Others joined the fight as security tried to separate the crowd.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Woods' attorney, Beau Brindley, and the village of Dolton for comment.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallce contributed to this report.