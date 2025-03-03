Illinois
Feds subpoena Dolton, Illinois records tied to ousted 'Super Mayor' Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend
Tiffany Henyard, self-proclaimed Chicago-area 'super mayor,' faces scrutiny for alleged money mismanagement
Published
The Village of Dolton has been served a subpoena seeking records tied to a land development allegedly linked to Mayor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend. (WFLD)
Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.
Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.
She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.